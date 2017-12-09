Red Hat Income Up 20%
Red Hat CEO: 'We Literally Beat Every Line' With Strong Earnings, Revenue
Shares of Red Hat Inc. (RHT) were slumping 3.5% to $124.33 in after-hours trading on Tuesday, even after it reported better-than-expected earnings, gave upbeat guidance and secured a record number of seven-figure software deals in the third quarter.
Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst told TheStreet that investors may have had higher expectations for growth in the cloud infrastructure company's billings segment, which is a metric that measures recurring payments from customers. Billings grew 14% quarter-over-quarter in the most recent period compared to billings growth of 18% in the fiscal 2016 third quarter. The company landed some bigger deals in the 2016 fourth quarter, which generated a 29% increase in billings.
