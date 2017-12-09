Security: CryptoJacking Android FUD, North Korea Blamed for NSA/Microsoft Back Doors
-
The future of source code security is consensus-based
After all, if 90 percent of our global software products are built on top of open-source software (OSS) then it seems to me that everyone stands to benefit from a coordinated way to vet new components that make their way into our products through DevOps.
That brings me back to consensus, or rather a topic some of you may have heard buzzing around in the news — blockchain and its less popular yet equal alter-ego hashgraph. Both are technologies adept at solving the aforementioned peer review problem at scale. But what does it all really have to do with code security and shifting your DevOps left?
-
CryptoJacking Android Malware “Loapi” Can Physically Damage Your Device
If you want to get malware on your Android device, it’s pretty easy. Forget about unofficial sources, malicious apps can be found on the “safe” Google Play where they can even live unnoticed for years.
-
Currency-mining Android malware is so aggressive it can physically harm phones
-
Episode 75 - Security Planner review
-
Trump administration formally blames North Korea for WannaCry. Now what? [Ed: What about NSA and Microsoft?]
-
U.S. finds North Korea ‘directly responsible’ for WannaCry ransomware attacks
-
WannaCry ransomware: Now the US says North Korea was to blame
-
Trump Administration: 'North Korea Launched WannaCry'
-
Facebook action hints at western retaliation over WannaCry attack
-
Cyber-attack: US and UK blame North Korea for WannaCry
-
U.S. blames North Korea for 'WannaCry' cyber attack
-
Hold North Korea Accountable for WannaCry—And the NSA, Too
Seven months after the WannaCry ransomware ripped across the internet in one of the most damaging hacking operations of all time, the US government has pinned that digital epidemic on North Korea. And while cybersecurity researchers have suspected North Korea's involvement from the start, the Trump administration intends the official charges to carry new diplomatic weight, showing the world that no one can launch reckless cyberattacks with impunity. "Pyongyang will be held accountable," White House cybersecurity chief Tom Bossert wrote in an opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal.
-
Trump administration blames North Korea for WannaCry cyberattack
-
US declares North Korea the culprit behind devastating WannaCry ransomware attack
The US has declared North Korea the perpetrator of the widespread and financially devastating WannaCry ransomware cyberattack that rapidly spread across the globe in May, hitting hospitals, companies, and other critical institutions in countries around the world. The announcement came in the form of an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal authored by President Donald Trump’s Homeland Security Advisor, Thomas Bossert.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 367 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Introducing ICT in primary education
Firstly, using a computer requires developing basic skills with a mouse and keyboard. That means that from age seven or eight, children could be shown how to use child-oriented simple painting software like the free/open-source TuxPaint (www.tuxpaint.org). This will teach the basics of controlling a cursor on the screen by moving a mouse and performing various actions with mouse clicks. Secondly, a basic familiarity with the keyboard has to be gained. This can be done with the free/open-source TuxType (https://tux4kids.alioth.debian.org/tuxtype/) software, which has created a number of free arcade games based on typing speed.
eelo: An Open Source Android-alternative Being Developed By Mandrake Linux Creator
In 1998, Gaël Duval created Mandrake Linux (also known as Mandriva Linux) for the obvious reasons like love for open source uneasiness while using Windows. In those years of late 1990s, many enthusiasts began their Linux journey with this easy-to-install and user-friendly Linux distro. Eventually, things went wrong between Duval and Mandriva management, and he was laid off by the company in March 2006. These days he is busy with a new project named eelo mobile OS to breathe a new life into your smartphone. In recent past, we’ve reported ongoing smartphone OS efforts from Purism and postmarketOS, and Duval’s endeavor seems like a step in the similar direction.
Microsoft Screws Staff, Apple Screws Customers
6 LibreOffice Tips To Get More Out of It
LibreOffice is an excellent office suite. These LibreOffice tips will enable you to use it more effectively.
Recent comments
15 min 13 sec ago
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 19 hours ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 5 days ago
3 weeks 6 days ago
3 weeks 6 days ago
6 weeks 5 days ago
6 weeks 6 days ago