Software: Kdenlive, Kubernetes, Movie Monad
Kdenlive 17.12.0 Release Brings Bug Fixes to the Famed Linux Video Editor
One of the best video editors for Linux, Kdenlive has released its most recent version 17.12.0. This may be the last major release that uses the current code base.
According to the release statement, Kdenlive 17.12.0 “is a maintenance release focused on stability, while feature development is going in next year’s 18.04 version”.
Kubernetes 1.9 Enables Apps Workloads
Kubernetes 1.9 was became generally available on Dec. 15, marking what is the final release for 2017 for the open-source container orchestration system. Kubernetes 1.9 is the fourth major release of Kubernetes in 2017 and follows the 1.8 release the became generally available on Sept. 28.
Among the new features in Kubernetes 1.9 is the general availability of the Apps Workloads API which is the culmination of months of effort across several groups of APIs within Kubernetes.
Movie Monad is a Simple Linux Video Player Built with Haskell
Admittedly you probably aren’t on the hunt for a new video player (what with there being plenty of players already available) but it never hurts to be aware of options.
And Movie Monad, which is written in Haskell and uses GTK and Gstreamer, ticks the deliciously simple box that I, if no-one else, look for. The app can play local video files and remote video files with ease.
