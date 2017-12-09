Ubuntu Desktop and Server
-
Ubuntu 17.10 Breaks the BIOS on Some Lenovo Laptops
If you get a Lenovo laptop for xmas and plan on installing Ubuntu 17.10 on it take my advice and don’t.
You heard me: do not install Ubuntu.
According to bug reports filed on Launchpad, the official Ubuntu bug tracker, installing Ubuntu 17.10 may inadvertently corrupt the BIOS on a raft of Lenovo laptops, including the Lenovo Yoga line.
Which is seriously bad news.
Those affected say that after installing Ubuntu 17.10 the BIOS on their device is no longer able to save settings (like changing boot order and device, which is often required when dual-booting), that settings reset after a reboot, some are not able to exit BIOS, while others are left unable boot from USB.
-
Ubuntu Server Development Summary – 19 Dec 2017
The purpose of this communication is to provide a status update and highlights for any interesting subjects from the Ubuntu Server Team. If you would like to reach the server team, you can find us at the #ubuntu-server channel on Freenode. Alternatively, you can sign up and use the Ubuntu Server Team mailing list.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 566 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: CryptoJacking Android FUD, North Korea Blamed for NSA/Microsoft Back Doors
Introducing ICT in primary education
Firstly, using a computer requires developing basic skills with a mouse and keyboard. That means that from age seven or eight, children could be shown how to use child-oriented simple painting software like the free/open-source TuxPaint (www.tuxpaint.org). This will teach the basics of controlling a cursor on the screen by moving a mouse and performing various actions with mouse clicks. Secondly, a basic familiarity with the keyboard has to be gained. This can be done with the free/open-source TuxType (https://tux4kids.alioth.debian.org/tuxtype/) software, which has created a number of free arcade games based on typing speed.
eelo: An Open Source Android-alternative Being Developed By Mandrake Linux Creator
In 1998, Gaël Duval created Mandrake Linux (also known as Mandriva Linux) for the obvious reasons like love for open source uneasiness while using Windows. In those years of late 1990s, many enthusiasts began their Linux journey with this easy-to-install and user-friendly Linux distro. Eventually, things went wrong between Duval and Mandriva management, and he was laid off by the company in March 2006. These days he is busy with a new project named eelo mobile OS to breathe a new life into your smartphone. In recent past, we’ve reported ongoing smartphone OS efforts from Purism and postmarketOS, and Duval’s endeavor seems like a step in the similar direction.
Microsoft Screws Staff, Apple Screws Customers
More in Softpedia
Ubuntu 17.10 Corrupts the BIOS of Some Lenovo Laptops, Respin ISOs Coming Soon
In Phoronix
Ubuntu 17.10 Temporarily Pulled Due To A BIOS Corrupting Problem