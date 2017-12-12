Linux Distros That Discontinued Unexpectedly
The thing about Linux is that anyone can model it to their choice, this has led to many users/teams creating their own customized distributions. Since there is no fully fledged organization behind them, some of them are not able to sustain development. This may lead to the discontinuation of the project. So here in this article, let us have a look at some Linux distributions that discontinued unexpectedly.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 503 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Software: Xfce PulseAudio Plugin 0.3.4, drat 0.1.4, digest 0.6.13, Cockpit 158, Weblate 2.18 and More
Red Hat: oVirt 4.2, HashRoot and More
Ubuntu: Snaps, OpenStack and More
Mozilla: Rust, Privacy, and Ad-Blocking
Recent comments
2 hours 16 min ago
4 hours 42 min ago
4 hours 50 min ago
6 hours 53 min ago
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 5 days ago
3 weeks 6 days ago