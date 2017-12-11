Recently in Fedora
Bodhi 3.1.0 released
Rawhide notes from the trail, the early December issue
PHP version 7.2.1RC1
Outreachy 2017: Meet the interns!
Share your Fedora 2017 Year in Review
2017 was an active and busy year for Fedora. All year, contributors across all different sub-groups, working groups, special interest groups, and teams make the magic behind Fedora happen. With a project as large as Fedora, it is hard to keep others on different sides of the Project up to date. To help celebrate what we did together this year, consider sharing a “Year in Review” for your sub-groups, teams, or other group on the Fedora Community Blog!
Here's How Fedora Plans To Reapproach Their Modular Server Plans
Earlier this month the Fedora Modular working group decided to throw in the towel on Fedora Modular Server 27 and instead to do a "classic" server edition. We now have more details on how the eventual re-architected Modular Server should look for F28.
With the Fedora 28 cycle they will be taking a new stab at delivering the Fedora Modular Server as a more modularized version of Fedora. One of their biggest challenges in the beta testing of the Fedora Modular Server to date was how to install modules and related initial hurdles.
