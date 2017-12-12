Graphics: Weston and AMD Navi
Atomic Mode-Setting Support For Wayland's Weston Might Finally Be Ready To Land
After going through fourteen rounds of patch revisions, Daniel Stone of Collabora might be ready to land his 40+ patches implementing atomic mode-setting support within Weston.
These patches allow Wayland's Weston reference compositor to make use of the Linux kernel's relatively new atomic mode-setting interfaces when dealing with mode-setting. Atomic mode-setting cleans up Linux's display mode-setting code and can make for a cleaner experience by testing a desired mode in advance of the commit operation, reducing possible flickering situations, and also being faster than the traditional mode-setting code-paths.
AMD Navi GPU reference found in latest Linux driver
AMD’s Navi GPU sis already being referenced in AMD’s Linux drivers. As VideoCardz reports, AMD Vega was codenamed GFX9 and the current Linux driver set for Radeon cards includes a string mentioning a ‘gfx10’ chip of a ‘super secret’ nature, as reproduced below.
