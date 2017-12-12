today's howtos
-
Unix command to find a file in a directory and subdirectory
-
How To Fix “pacman: error while loading shared libraries” Error In Arch Linux
-
Debugging with GNOME Builder
-
Duplicate MAC address error in Qubes VMs
-
Picking the Right Hammer for the Job
-
Fedora 27 : Go and atom editor.
-
Share files securely using OnionShare
-
Fedora BTRFS+Snapper - The Fedora 27 Edition
-
Fedora 27 : Using atom editor with teletype.
-
RETerm to The Terminal with a GUI
-
Graylog as destination in syslog-ng
-
Fedora 27 : About Cockpit linux tool.
-
Qubes OS 4.0rc3 and latest UEFI systems
-
Re: High-level Problems with Git and How to Fix Them
-
Pockyt and edbrowse
-
Learn Java the Easy Way
-
multipass, management of virtual machines running Ubuntu
-
Usage of Ansible for Continuous Configuration Management
-
A second X server on vt8, running a different Debian suite
-
Deleting all existing comment author urls in WordPress using mysql command
I have like over 50k+ comments posted on this site. A commenter is allowed to leave their website or Github/Twitter URL in the comment section. Unfortunately, many websites are dead creating a mess. Many are just spam and nothing else. This is not good for anyone. Here is a quick way to delete all existing comment author URLs in WordPress using mysql command line option.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 443 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Software: Xfce PulseAudio Plugin 0.3.4, drat 0.1.4, digest 0.6.13, Cockpit 158, Weblate 2.18 and More
Red Hat: oVirt 4.2, HashRoot and More
Ubuntu: Snaps, OpenStack and More
Mozilla: Rust, Privacy, and Ad-Blocking
Recent comments
2 hours 16 min ago
4 hours 42 min ago
4 hours 50 min ago
6 hours 53 min ago
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 5 days ago
3 weeks 6 days ago