Ubuntu: Snaps, OpenStack and More
Top snaps in November: blockchain, IDEs and games
The past month has been exciting in the snap world, between getting ready to welcome our Google Code-in students, improving the developer dashboard and starting to land, piece by piece, the new store frontend, it’s time we take a small break to appreciate some new releases.
Ubuntu OpenStack Dev Summary – 18th December 2018
This summary is intended to be a regular communication of activities and plans happening in and around Ubuntu OpenStack, covering but not limited to the distribution and deployment of OpenStack on Ubuntu.
If there is something that you would like to see covered in future summaries, or you have general feedback on content please feel free to reach out to me (jamespage on Freenode IRC) or any of the OpenStack Engineering team at Canonical!
Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S10E41 – Round Glorious Canvas - Ubuntu Podcast
URLs in the Ubuntu ecosystem
Because of the distributed nature of Ubuntu development, it is sometimes a little difficult for me to keep track of the "special" URLs for various actions or reports that I'm regularly interested in.
Therefore I started gathering them in my personal wiki (I use the excellent "zim" desktop wiki), and realized some of my colleagues and friends would be interested in that list as well. I'll do my best to keep this blog post up-to-date as I discover new ones.
