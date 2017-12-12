Red Hat: oVirt 4.2, HashRoot and More
oVirt 4.2 Is Now Generally Available
oVirt 4.2 is an altogether more powerful and flexible open source virtualization solution.
We are delighted to announce the general availability if oVirt 4.2.0, for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.4, CentOS Linux 7.4, or similar.
oVirt 4.2 Brings A New Admin Panel, NVIDIA vGPU Support
Red Hat developers working on the oVirt virtualization management platform have announced the release of oVirt 4.2.
The oVirt 4.2.0 update is significant in that it has a completely new administrative portal that was designed using the Patternfly UI framework.
Interview with Red Hat Technical Account Managers
HashRoot is now a business partner of Red Hat, Inc
ServerAdminz is specialized in 24/7 Web Hosting Support, Remote Infrastructure Management, NOC, Cloud and Enterprise Security Services. With over 10+ years of experience in working with major Data Centers and ISPs, they continue to manage more than 49,000 servers from 85+ countries and has bagged 5 international awards.
Who drives culture in DevOps?
Culture is an important part of DevOps, so many organizations have put an enormous amount of effort into trying to figure out what makes a great team. Google formed an entire initiative, called Project Aristotle, to study this question. The answer wasn't free lunches, great benefits, or wonderful salaries. Rather, Google's research determined that culture played a significant role in effective teams, particularly culture around creating physiological safety.
How to Trade these Stock After an unavoidable Selloff: Red Hat, Inc. (RHT), DDR Corp. (DDR)
These two stocks are dominating the market, As Expected: Red Hat, Inc. (RHT), Zynga Inc. (ZNGA)
Red Hat selects Americares for 2017 U.S. corporate holiday donation
