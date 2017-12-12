Software: Xfce PulseAudio Plugin 0.3.4, drat 0.1.4, digest 0.6.13, Cockpit 158, Weblate 2.18 and More
-
Development Release: Xfce PulseAudio Plugin 0.3.4
With each new release, the Xfce PulseAudio Plugin becomes more refined and better suited for Xfce users. The latest release adds support for the MPRIS Playlists specification and improves support for Spotify and other media players.
-
drat 0.1.4
-
digest 0.6.13
-
Cockpit 158
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from version 158.
-
Weblate 2.18
-
Intel Introduces "Hyper DMA-BUF" To Exchange Buffers Between VMs
Published on Tuesday were a set of 60 kernel patches rolling out "hyper_dmabuf" as a means of allowing DMA-BUF buffers to be exchanged between virtual machines.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 431 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Software: Xfce PulseAudio Plugin 0.3.4, drat 0.1.4, digest 0.6.13, Cockpit 158, Weblate 2.18 and More
Red Hat: oVirt 4.2, HashRoot and More
Ubuntu: Snaps, OpenStack and More
Mozilla: Rust, Privacy, and Ad-Blocking
Recent comments
2 hours 16 min ago
4 hours 42 min ago
4 hours 50 min ago
6 hours 53 min ago
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 5 days ago
3 weeks 6 days ago