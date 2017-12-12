Ubuntu: Snaps, OpenStack and More Top snaps in November: blockchain, IDEs and games The past month has been exciting in the snap world, between getting ready to welcome our Google Code-in students, improving the developer dashboard and starting to land, piece by piece, the new store frontend, it’s time we take a small break to appreciate some new releases.

Ubuntu OpenStack Dev Summary – 18th December 2018 This summary is intended to be a regular communication of activities and plans happening in and around Ubuntu OpenStack, covering but not limited to the distribution and deployment of OpenStack on Ubuntu. If there is something that you would like to see covered in future summaries, or you have general feedback on content please feel free to reach out to me (jamespage on Freenode IRC) or any of the OpenStack Engineering team at Canonical!

Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S10E41 – Round Glorious Canvas - Ubuntu Podcast

URLs in the Ubuntu ecosystem Because of the distributed nature of Ubuntu development, it is sometimes a little difficult for me to keep track of the "special" URLs for various actions or reports that I'm regularly interested in. Therefore I started gathering them in my personal wiki (I use the excellent "zim" desktop wiki), and realized some of my colleagues and friends would be interested in that list as well. I'll do my best to keep this blog post up-to-date as I discover new ones.

Mozilla: Rust, Privacy, and Ad-Blocking This Week in Rust 213 Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

Firefox 57 delays requests to tracking domains Firefox Quantum – version 57 – introduced number of changes to the network requests scheduler. One of them is using data of the Tracking Protection database to delay load of scripts from tracking domains when possible during the time a page is actively loading and rendering – I call it tailing. This has a positive effect on page load performance as we save some of the network bandwidth, I/O and CPU for loading and processing of images and scripts running on the site so the web page is complete and ready sooner.

Taking a break from Adblock Plus development After twelve years of working on Adblock Plus, the time seems right for me to take a break. The project’s dependence on me has been on the decline for quite a while already. Six years ago we founded eyeo, a company that would put the former hobby project on a more solid foundation. Two years ago Felix Dahlke took over the CTO role from me. And a little more than a month ago we launched the new Adblock Plus 3.0 for Firefox based on the Web Extensions framework. As damaging as this move inevitably was for our extension’s quality and reputation, it had a positive side effect: our original Adblock Plus for Firefox codebase is now legacy code, not to be worked on. Consequently, my Firefox expertise is barely required any more; this was one of the last areas where replacing me would have been problematic.

Don Marti: quick question on tracking protection One quick question for anyone who still isn't convinced that tracking protection needs to be a high priority for web browsers in 2018. Web tracking isn't just about items from your online shopping cart following you to other sites. Users who are vulnerable to abusive practices for health or other reasons have tracking protection needs too.