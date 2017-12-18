Linux-loving users of Spotify have had it rough for the past few years. Spotify stopped active development on its desktop client back in 2016. This left users with an unenviable choice between a visibly outdated desktop client, or using the web app. Thankfully, right before Christmas, Spotify is coming back to Linux. The company is distributing the application as a snap, and it runs perfectly on Linux Mint, Manjaro, Debian, Open Suse, Solus, as well as Ubuntu. Snaps are little different from what you get with your package manager. They’re containerized packages that work consistently across all machines, meaning developers don’t have to release different builds for different distributions. There’s just one build to rule them all.

OSS Leftovers High-Volume Container Deployments on the Rise Docker and other application container platforms are rapidly becoming a fixture of modern enterprise IT environments. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation, whose parent organization is the venerated Linux Foundation, recently quizzed more than 550 members of its community to determine how containers are being used in the wild for its December 2017 survey. The results indicate that the container ecosystem is maturing, which in turn is encouraging businesses to entrust more of the application workloads to the technology.

The Free Software movement is Barking up the wrong tree “Computer technology is complicated and new. Education about computers is extremely poor among all age groups. Technology companies have taken advantage of this lack of education to brainwash people into accepting absurd abuses of their rights.”

Microsoft removes Google’s Chrome installer from the Windows Store [iophk: "paving the way for DRM and bug doors"] There are many reasons Google won’t likely bring Chrome to the Windows Store, but the primary reason is probably related to Microsoft’s Windows 10 S restrictions. Windows Store apps that browse the web must use HTML and JavaScript engines provided by Windows 10, and Google’s Chrome browser uses its own Blink rendering engine.

MVCC and VACUUM Experienced PostgreSQL users and developers rattle off the terms “MVCC” and “VACUUM” as if everyone should know what they are and how they work, but in fact many people don’t. This blog post is my attempt to explain what MVCC is and why PostgreSQL uses it, what VACUUM is and how it works, and why we need VACUUM to implement MVCC. In addition, I’ll include a few useful links for further reading for those who may want to know more.

Dgraph raises $3M for its open-source distributed graph database, hits 1.0 release Dgraph is an increasingly popular open-source distributed graph database that uses a version of Facebook’s GraphQL as its default query language. Today, the company announced that it has raised $3 million in funding from Bain Capital Ventures, Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes, Blackbird Ventures and AirTree (this includes a $1.1 million seed round the company raised last year). The company also announced that its flagship database has hit the 1.0 stage.

[Older] Private Internet Access and an Anonymous Donor Challenge Donors in Largest Conservancy Match Ever! Today, Software Freedom Conservancy announces the launch of its most ambitious match challenge ever, generously brought forward by Private Internet Access and an anonymous donor. All donations up to $75,000 will be matched dollar for dollar until January 15. Sign up as a Supporter today to have your donation count twice, but please act soon. January 15th will be here before we know it!

Open Sourcing the Data Driven Revolution Open Source helped to provide promising ground for digital transformation. Not too long ago open source transformed software and now it is having an impact in larger areas of business. However, it is important to note that this generation dates back much further than the Big Data revolution that is being promoted today. Open source refers to software licenses that can be redistributed and used to create works. The code is made available for the public and can often end in collaboration between programmers.

Khronos Announces NNEF 1.0 Standard For Neural Networks Last year The Khronos Group announced NNEF as a open-source, royalty-free neural network format to combat the proprietary formats used today. In their last standards update of 2017, NNEF 1.0 is now available.