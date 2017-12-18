Linux 4.14.8, 4.9.71, 4.4.107, and 3.18.89
-
New stable kernels
Four stable kernels have been released; 4.14.8, 4.9.71, 4.4.107, and 3.18.89. They all contain important fixes and users should upgrade.
-
Linux 4.14.8
-
Linux 4.9.71
-
Linux 4.4.107
-
Linux 3.18.89
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 372 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
Spotify gives Linux users an early Christmas present: a new desktop client
Linux-loving users of Spotify have had it rough for the past few years. Spotify stopped active development on its desktop client back in 2016. This left users with an unenviable choice between a visibly outdated desktop client, or using the web app. Thankfully, right before Christmas, Spotify is coming back to Linux. The company is distributing the application as a snap, and it runs perfectly on Linux Mint, Manjaro, Debian, Open Suse, Solus, as well as Ubuntu. Snaps are little different from what you get with your package manager. They’re containerized packages that work consistently across all machines, meaning developers don’t have to release different builds for different distributions. There’s just one build to rule them all.
today's leftovers
OSS Leftovers
Recent comments
5 hours 9 min ago
7 hours 36 min ago
7 hours 43 min ago
9 hours 46 min ago
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 6 days ago
3 weeks 6 days ago