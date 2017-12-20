RadeonSI Gallium3D Made Impressive Performance Gains In 2017
Yesterday I provided some benchmarks showing how the Radeon RX Vega performance has evolved since launch but if looking more broadly at how the open-source RadeonSI Gallium3D Linux gaming performance has advanced over the course of 2017, the gains become much more profound. Here are tests of the open-source driver state over 2017 when testing an older Radeon HD 7950 (GCN 1.0) graphics card as well as a Radeon R9 Fury and RX 580 graphics cards.
Also: NVIDIA's Open-Source Christmas: Experimental Allocator Driver For Nouveau
