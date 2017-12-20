Linux-driven IoT gateway hooks up to Google Cloud analytics
SolidRun’s “ClearCloud 8K” IoT gateway runs Linux on its quad -A72 MacchiatoBIN SBC with 1-, 2.5-, and 10GbE ports, and links to Google Cloud IoT Core.
SolidRun has launched a MacchiatoBIN ClearCloud 8K IoT gateway appliance with built-in software for connecting to Google’s beta-level Cloud IoT Core analytics service (see farther below). The $399 box is built around SolidRun’s open-spec, $349 Marvell MacchiatoBIN Mini-ITX networking SBC, which features 2.5GbE and 2x 10GbE SFP+ ports, along with a standard Gigabit Ethernet port. The ClearCloud 8K is intended for evaluation use only, and lacks FCC resale compliance for resale.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 568 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ubuntu Server 18.04 LTS Dropping 32-Bit/i386 Support
With Ubuntu 17.10 the 32-bit desktop image/installer was dropped while for the upcoming Ubuntu 18.04 LTS release they plan to do away with the ubuntu-server i386 release. With no objections having been raised over a comment period the past nearly two months on the Ubuntu Server mailing list, Josh Powers of Canonical has issued the go-ahead to do away with the Ubuntu Server i386 daily images and the subsequent final Bionic Beaver release. Also: Ubuntu 17.10 no longer available for download due to LENOVO bios getting corrupted
RadeonSI Gallium3D Made Impressive Performance Gains In 2017
Yesterday I provided some benchmarks showing how the Radeon RX Vega performance has evolved since launch but if looking more broadly at how the open-source RadeonSI Gallium3D Linux gaming performance has advanced over the course of 2017, the gains become much more profound. Here are tests of the open-source driver state over 2017 when testing an older Radeon HD 7950 (GCN 1.0) graphics card as well as a Radeon R9 Fury and RX 580 graphics cards. Also: NVIDIA's Open-Source Christmas: Experimental Allocator Driver For Nouveau
Containerd 1.0 Release Becomes the Public Face of Containers
There may be a plurality of operative components inside an OCI standard container, though for now, two are of prime importance. The runc component is the executive — the part which makes a container functional unto itself. The second part of the puzzle, containerd acts as the part that “supervises” the lifecycle of containers, and that communicates with the outside world via API calls. That functionality may replace the need for the continual presence of a full container engine in a production system, clearing the way for Kubernetes, Mesosphere DC/OS, and other container orchestration engines. Also: Why Red Hat is Bullish on Containers
Linux 4.14.8, 4.9.71, 4.4.107, and 3.18.89
Recent comments
10 hours 2 min ago
12 hours 28 min ago
12 hours 36 min ago
14 hours 39 min ago
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 6 days ago
4 weeks 4 hours ago