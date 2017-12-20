Ubuntu Server 18.04 LTS Dropping 32-Bit/i386 Support With Ubuntu 17.10 the 32-bit desktop image/installer was dropped while for the upcoming Ubuntu 18.04 LTS release they plan to do away with the ubuntu-server i386 release. With no objections having been raised over a comment period the past nearly two months on the Ubuntu Server mailing list, Josh Powers of Canonical has issued the go-ahead to do away with the Ubuntu Server i386 daily images and the subsequent final Bionic Beaver release. Also: Ubuntu 17.10 no longer available for download due to LENOVO bios getting corrupted

RadeonSI Gallium3D Made Impressive Performance Gains In 2017 Yesterday I provided some benchmarks showing how the Radeon RX Vega performance has evolved since launch but if looking more broadly at how the open-source RadeonSI Gallium3D Linux gaming performance has advanced over the course of 2017, the gains become much more profound. Here are tests of the open-source driver state over 2017 when testing an older Radeon HD 7950 (GCN 1.0) graphics card as well as a Radeon R9 Fury and RX 580 graphics cards. Also: NVIDIA's Open-Source Christmas: Experimental Allocator Driver For Nouveau