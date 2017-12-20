Spotify (Proprietary) and Rogue Intel on Ubuntu
Ubuntu Insights: Canonical welcome Spotify as a snap for Linux users
Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, is happy to announce that Spotify, the world’s leading music streaming service, is now available as a snap, the universal Linux app packaging format.
By launching as a snap, it enables users to enjoy Spotify natively on all Linux distributions that support snaps including Linux Mint, Manjaro, Debian, OpenSUSE, Solus as well as Ubuntu.
Canonical Makes It Easier to Install Spotify for Linux on Ubuntu, Other Distros
Canonical announced today that Spotify has launched its Spotify for Linux desktop client as a Snap universal binary package for all supported Ubuntu Linux releases and other Snappy-enabled GNU/Linux distros.
Running the official Spotify for Linux client on a GNU/Linux distro like Ubuntu or Solus isn't all that easy these days, but with the availability of the Snap universal binary package across more and more distros, you can install the app with a single command on any Snappy-powered system, thanks to the Snapcraft team over at Canonical.
Intel SPI Driver in Ubuntu 17.10 Release Might Corrupt Your Laptop Bios
Canonical has pulled their latest Ubuntu 17.10 release because there are many reports of Lenovo and other brand laptops experiencing corrupted BIOS when the OS is installed. At this time it looks like the Intel SPI driver is the culprit. Once a new kernel can be compliled without these drivers the OS will be made available for download once again. If you downloaded this before this morning then you shouldn't install on your laptop. In some cases only a motherboard replacement will fix the bad BIOS. Beware.
Latest Ubuntu release pulled due to BIOS corruption bug
A bug report said, "Many users are reporting issues with BIOS corruption with 17.10. This seems to stem from enabling the Intel-SPI-* drivers in the kernel, which don't appear to be ready for use on end-user machines."
Ubuntu Server 18.04 LTS Dropping 32-Bit/i386 Support
With Ubuntu 17.10 the 32-bit desktop image/installer was dropped while for the upcoming Ubuntu 18.04 LTS release they plan to do away with the ubuntu-server i386 release. With no objections having been raised over a comment period the past nearly two months on the Ubuntu Server mailing list, Josh Powers of Canonical has issued the go-ahead to do away with the Ubuntu Server i386 daily images and the subsequent final Bionic Beaver release. Also: Ubuntu 17.10 no longer available for download due to LENOVO bios getting corrupted
RadeonSI Gallium3D Made Impressive Performance Gains In 2017
Yesterday I provided some benchmarks showing how the Radeon RX Vega performance has evolved since launch but if looking more broadly at how the open-source RadeonSI Gallium3D Linux gaming performance has advanced over the course of 2017, the gains become much more profound. Here are tests of the open-source driver state over 2017 when testing an older Radeon HD 7950 (GCN 1.0) graphics card as well as a Radeon R9 Fury and RX 580 graphics cards. Also: NVIDIA's Open-Source Christmas: Experimental Allocator Driver For Nouveau
Containerd 1.0 Release Becomes the Public Face of Containers
There may be a plurality of operative components inside an OCI standard container, though for now, two are of prime importance. The runc component is the executive — the part which makes a container functional unto itself. The second part of the puzzle, containerd acts as the part that “supervises” the lifecycle of containers, and that communicates with the outside world via API calls. That functionality may replace the need for the continual presence of a full container engine in a production system, clearing the way for Kubernetes, Mesosphere DC/OS, and other container orchestration engines. Also: Why Red Hat is Bullish on Containers
Linux 4.14.8, 4.9.71, 4.4.107, and 3.18.89
