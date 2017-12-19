SparkyLinux 5.2 "Nibiru" Officially Released, It's Based on Debian 10 "Buster"
SparkyLinux 5 series of the GNU/Linux distribution follows a rolling release model and is based on the Debian Testing, which means that SparkyLinux 5.2 "Nibiru" borrows all the goodies of the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system.
Available as a full-featured computer operating system, SparkyLinux 5.2 is targeted at older PCs as it comes with the lightweight Xfce, LXQt, and MATE desktop environments, as well as the Openbox window manager for the Sparky 5.2 MinimalGUI edition, and a text-mode variant for the MinimalCLI flavor.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 99 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
12 hours 35 min ago
15 hours 1 min ago
15 hours 9 min ago
17 hours 12 min ago
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 6 days ago
4 weeks 7 hours ago