LiFT Scholarship Winners Put Linux Skills to Work Helping Others
Marie Drottar, 62, of the United States, is one of two recipients of the 2017 Linux Foundation Training (LiFT) Scholarships in the Women in Open Source category. The LiFT scholarships provide advanced training in open source to existing and aspiring IT professionals globally.
Drottar is a clinical research specialist in the neonatal neuroimaging department at Boston Children’s Hospital, and she said a big part of her job is conducting neuroimaging data analysis.
