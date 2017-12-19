Why hasn’t The Year of the Linux Desktop happened yet?
Having spent 20 years of my life on Desktop Linux I thought I should write up my thinking about why we so far hasn’t had the Linux on the Desktop breakthrough and maybe more importantly talk about the avenues I see for that breakthrough still happening. There has been a lot written of this over the years, with different people coming up with their explanations. My thesis is that there really isn’t one reason, but rather a range of issues that all have contributed to holding the Linux Desktop back from reaching a bigger market. Also to put this into context, success here in my mind would be having something like 10% market share of desktop systems, that to me means we reached critical mass. So let me start by listing some of the main reasons I see for why we are not at that 10% mark today before going onto talking about how I think that goal might possible to reach going forward.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 84 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
12 hours 35 min ago
15 hours 1 min ago
15 hours 9 min ago
17 hours 12 min ago
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 6 days ago
4 weeks 7 hours ago