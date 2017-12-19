Red Hat on its way to becoming the first billion-dollar-a-quarter open-source company
The stock market is a strange beast. The SEC suspended trading on The Crypto Company, a Bitcoin company that has zoomed up 17,000 percent in the last three months in an ever-rising bubble. Meanwhile, Red Hat, the leading Linux company with its eye on the cloud, had great results, beat estimates on earnings and revenue, and saw its stock price drop by almost 5 percent. Given a choice between real value and fantasy, the market loves fantasy.
