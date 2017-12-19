Language Selection

Linux-driven IoT gateway hooks up to Google Cloud analytics

Linux

SolidRun’s “ClearCloud 8K” IoT gateway runs Linux on its quad -A72 MacchiatoBIN SBC with 1-, 2.5-, and 10GbE ports, and links to Google Cloud IoT Core.

SolidRun has launched a MacchiatoBIN ClearCloud 8K IoT gateway appliance with built-in software for connecting to Google’s beta-level Cloud IoT Core analytics service (see farther below). The $399 box is built around SolidRun’s open-spec, $349 Marvell MacchiatoBIN Mini-ITX networking SBC, which features 2.5GbE and 2x 10GbE SFP+ ports, along with a standard Gigabit Ethernet port. The ClearCloud 8K is intended for evaluation use only, and lacks FCC resale compliance for resale.

Why hasn’t The Year of the Linux Desktop happened yet?

Having spent 20 years of my life on Desktop Linux I thought I should write up my thinking about why we so far hasn’t had the Linux on the Desktop breakthrough and maybe more importantly talk about the avenues I see for that breakthrough still happening. There has been a lot written of this over the years, with different people coming up with their explanations. My thesis is that there really isn’t one reason, but rather a range of issues that all have contributed to holding the Linux Desktop back from reaching a bigger market. Also to put this into context, success here in my mind would be having something like 10% market share of desktop systems, that to me means we reached critical mass. So let me start by listing some of the main reasons I see for why we are not at that 10% mark today before going onto talking about how I think that goal might possible to reach going forward. Read more

LiFT Scholarship Winners Put Linux Skills to Work Helping Others

Marie Drottar, 62, of the United States, is one of two recipients of the 2017 Linux Foundation Training (LiFT) Scholarships in the Women in Open Source category. The LiFT scholarships provide advanced training in open source to existing and aspiring IT professionals globally. Drottar is a clinical research specialist in the neonatal neuroimaging department at Boston Children’s Hospital, and she said a big part of her job is conducting neuroimaging data analysis. Read more

The Evolution of Open Source at Dropbox

The open source program at Dropbox was initially just a mailing list, where some interested engineers wanted to open source projects and develop with open source. Over time, things became more formalized, with a focus on ensuring that the company was consistent about what code it would release versus what code was best kept internal. They also wanted to ensure that the things they were releasing were things that would actually provide value. “We set minimum standards for what we would release as open source projects, including a review process, and our program just started to drive a lot of value,” said Luke Faraone, Security Engineer at Dropbox. Read more

SparkyLinux 5.2 "Nibiru" Officially Released, It's Based on Debian 10 "Buster"

SparkyLinux 5 series of the GNU/Linux distribution follows a rolling release model and is based on the Debian Testing, which means that SparkyLinux 5.2 "Nibiru" borrows all the goodies of the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system. Available as a full-featured computer operating system, SparkyLinux 5.2 is targeted at older PCs as it comes with the lightweight Xfce, LXQt, and MATE desktop environments, as well as the Openbox window manager for the Sparky 5.2 MinimalGUI edition, and a text-mode variant for the MinimalCLI flavor. Read more

