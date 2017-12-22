Nethserver: An Ideal Server Platform for Your Small Business
If you run a small business, you might need an in-house operating system to serve as a veritable multi-tool. Many businesses opt for Microsoft Windows Small Business Server. However, if you’re looking to cut costs and work with open source software, you have plenty of choices, each of which can perfectly function to meet your small business needs.
One such option is the CentOS 7 based Nethserver. It’s an outstanding small business platform that’s flexible enough to be just what you need and nothing more. Once installed, you can add the software necessary make business happen. Nethserver is quick to install, easy to set up, and simple to manage.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1077 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Quick Look to PureOS GNU/Linux, A New 100% Free Distro
PureOS GNU/Linux is a new Debian-based and user-friendly distro that just certified by the FSF as 100% free distro (along with Trisquel). PureOS is developed mainly for Purism Librem computers but it's publicly available, so we can download PureOS and install it on our own computers & laptops (currently 64 bit only). This article shows how PureOS looks at inside starting from the Desktop (GNOME 3.26) until the System Installer (Calamares). As summary, I can say for now (December 2017) that if you're looking for the most user-friendly 100% free distro, you should try PureOS. Enjoy!
More Eelo Coverage
More on 'World in Conflict’ Source Code
Graphics: DisplayLink, Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA
Recent comments
3 days 3 hours ago
3 days 5 hours ago
3 days 5 hours ago
3 days 7 hours ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
4 weeks 1 day ago
4 weeks 2 days ago