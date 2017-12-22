Programming: Game Development, Fuzzing, PHP, Weblate, LLVM 5.0.1 Release
10 keys to quick game development
In early October, the inaugural Open Jam sponsored by Opensource.com drew 45 entries from teams located around the world. The teams had just three days to create a game using open source software to enter into the competition, and three teams came out on top.
We hosted our own Open Jam event at our university for anyone who wanted to participate. We reserved a computer lab for the weekend and taught people how to use open source software—Godot for the game engine, LMMS for music creation, GIMP for 2D art, and Blender for 3D art—to create games and game art assets. Three games were submitted from our event: Loathsome, Lost Artist, and Paint Rider (which I created).
Fuzzing: An Old Testing Technique Comes of Age
Both proprietary and open source development tends to have more developers than testers. As a result, automated testing has become increasingly common. In the last year, fuzzing — testing with dummy or random data — has become particularly widespread, and its popularity seems likely to continue.
Fuzzing’s name is newer than the concept itself. Computer scientist Gerald Weinberg recalls that when he worked at IBM and Mercury Project in the late 1950s “it was our standard practice to test programs by inputting decks of punch cards taken from the trash. We also used decks of random number punch cards. We weren’t networked in those days, so we weren’t much worried about security, but our random/trash decks often turned up undesirable behavior.
Safely testing my students’ PHP graded labs with docker containers
Of course one may give a grade only by reading the students’ code and not testing, but that would be bad taste. And yes, there are probably ways to escape the container safety net in PHP… but I sould maybe not tempt the smartest students of mine in continuing on this path
New projects on Hosted Weblate
LLVM 5.0.1 Release
LLVM 5.0.1 is now available! Download it now, or read the release notes.
This release contains bug-fixes for the LLVM 5.0.0 release. This release is API and ABI compatible with 5.0.0.
