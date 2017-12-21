Software: Opus 1.3 Beta and Proprietary Software
-
libopus 1.3-beta
This Opus 1.3-beta beta release of the upcoming Opus 1.3 includes:
Enabling by default the spec fixes in RFC 8251
Improvements to the VAD and speech/music classification using an RNN
Improvements to stereo speech coding at low bitrate
Added support for ambisonics projection using mapping 3 (disabled by default)
Fixes to the CELT PLC
-
Opus 1.3 Audio Codec Reaches Beta
The Opus open-source, royalty-free audio codec designed for interactive speech and music over the Internet is working on its version 1.3 update.
-
Blueworx Releases Voice Response 7.4 for Linux
Blueworx, a provider of Interactive Voice and Customer Experience solutions designed to deliver efficient, scalable, and reliable voice technologies, announced the release of Blueworx Voice Response 7.4 for Linux. The new release provides enhancements for the Blueworx Cloud solutions with the same proven rock-solid stability and unparalleled scalability of Blueworx Voice Response for Linux 7.3. Blueworx Voice Response is available for both IBM AIX® and Linux.
-
You Can Now Install Spotify on Linux as a Snap
Linux users rejoice! As Spotify is now much easier to install on most Linux distributions. This is because the Spotify desktop app is now available as a snap, which makes it really easy to install and use without the need to install any other software first. It seems Christmas has come early.
-
Citrix Debuts XenServer 7.3, Removing Some Features from Free Edition
Citrix is taking steps to help advance the commercially supported version of its XenServer virtualization product, while at the same time removing some capabilities from the free edition of XenServer.
-
Opera 50 Web Browser Will Bring a Cryptocurrency Mining Protection Feature
Opera Software announced on Thursday the availability of the Release Candidate of the upcoming Opera 50 web browser for all supported platforms.
Besides the revamped built-in VPN service, one of the biggest new features coming to the Opera 50 web browser, which should hit the streets in the coming days, is an anti-Bitcoin mining functionality that won't allow cryptocurrency miners to steal your CPU power while you're browsing the Internet. It's a very good feature and it should be implemented by default in all web browsers available on the market.
-
