today's leftovers
-
Nvidia Ends Driver Support For Devices Running 32-Bit Operating Systems
-
NVIDIA To Stop Offering 32-bit Driver Support
-
The Wayland Zombie Apocalypse is Near
Quite some time ago I received a report of a nasty Wayland bug: under certain circumstances a Wayland event was being delivered with an incorrect file descriptor. The reporter dug deeper and determined the root cause of this; it wasn’t good.
When a client deletes a Wayland object, there might still be protocol events coming from the compositor destined for it (as a contrived example, I delete my keyboard object because I’m done processing keys for the day, but the user is still typing…). Once the compositor receives the delete request it knows it can’t send any more events, but due to the asynchronous nature of Wayland, there could still be some unprocessed events in the buffer destined for the recently deleted object.
-
Samsung Dealing With Wayland "Zombie Apocalypse" Bug
Samsung OSG developers have been investigating and dealing with a nasty Wayland bug whereby a Wayland event could be delivered to an incorrect file descriptor. This ends up being due to a shortcoming in the Wayland protocol, but as to not break all existing software out there built against the current Wayland protocol, a workaround has been devised.
Longtime Wayland developer Derek Foreman has written a blog post about the "Wayland Zombie Apocalypse" and talks about this issue that comes up since file descriptors aren't part of the main data stream that in some cases they get leaked when deleting a Wayland object. The bug could lead to the file descriptor being leaked to the Wayland client and counting against the number of allowed open file descriptors, but worse could lead to unknown behavior due to events going to incorrect FDs.
-
Endless Computer Is Looking Forward To Using AMDGPU DC
Endless Mobile, the company behind the Linux-based Flatpak-using Endless OS and that has sold several different low-cost computers around the world, is looking forward to AMDGPU DC.
The Endless developers are interested in AMDGPU DC primarily now for allowing HDMI audio to work on some of their computers using this open-source driver. AMDGPU DC, of course, needs no introduction around Phoronix unless you are well behind on your reading.
-
Eelo: The Latest Linux Mobile Attempt, Led By Mandrake's Founder
The latest project aiming for an open-source mobile Linux operating system that is privacy-minded is Eelo. This project does have some merit as it's being started by the original creator of Mandrake Linux.
Gaël Duval founded Mandrake Linux in the late 90's when it was a RedHat/KDE distribution and prior to being acquired by Mandriva and then later on Gael Duval worked on Ulteo. Duval has been out of the Linux scene the past few years with being a macOS and iPhone user, but now he's decided to get back in the Linux distribution game with an attempt to create a new Linux mobile OS effort.
-
Mandrake Linux founder is developing eelo: an open source mobile OS (Android without the Google apps and services)
Google’s Android operating system may be open source, but most of the phones and other devices that ship with Android also include a bunch of closed source apps and services including the Google Play Store, Gmail, YouTube, and Google Maps.
Mandrake Linux founder Gaël Duval wasn’t satisfied with that, so he decided to create a new fork of Android called eelo that uses only free and open source software.
-
Attn: bear’s Slackware 14.2 mirror (32bit) will be removed due to space constraints
Unfortunately this server runs off a SSD disk which is just 120 GB in size. It has its limits with regard to what I can store there. Lack of disk space is forcing me to remove this mirror copy of the 32bit Slackware 14.2 today. My own repositories are growing and are hungrily looking at that occupied space.
-
Updates for LibreOffice and multilib, more to come
Because of recent updates in slackware-current (in this case, the boost package) the LibreOffice in my own repository stopped working. Library conflict. Don’t you love the life on the bleeding edge
-
Gear Sport – Making messaging easy on the go
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1099 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Quick Look to PureOS GNU/Linux, A New 100% Free Distro
PureOS GNU/Linux is a new Debian-based and user-friendly distro that just certified by the FSF as 100% free distro (along with Trisquel). PureOS is developed mainly for Purism Librem computers but it's publicly available, so we can download PureOS and install it on our own computers & laptops (currently 64 bit only). This article shows how PureOS looks at inside starting from the Desktop (GNOME 3.26) until the System Installer (Calamares). As summary, I can say for now (December 2017) that if you're looking for the most user-friendly 100% free distro, you should try PureOS. Enjoy!
More Eelo Coverage
More on 'World in Conflict’ Source Code
Graphics: DisplayLink, Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA
Recent comments
3 days 3 hours ago
3 days 5 hours ago
3 days 5 hours ago
3 days 7 hours ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
4 weeks 1 day ago
4 weeks 2 days ago