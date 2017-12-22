Graphics: DisplayLink, Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA
Damage Rectangle Interface Proposed For Atomic DRM Drivers
DisplayLink developers in cooperation with interest from VMware's virtual graphics driver team have sent out a draft proposal for adding a damage interface to the Direct Rendering Manager drivers.
This is a proof-of-concept code for allowing "dirty rectangles" to be sent to the DRM drivers, a.k.a. areas of the screen where the contents have changed and need to be updated. Rather than submitting the entire screen contents each time to the DRM driver for re-processing, the damaged regions could be passed onto the DRM kernel drivers as hints/properties. In the case of DisplayLink where they are focused on their USB-based display adapters, this would be bandwidth savings. Similarly, VMware has been interested in such an interface for their VMWgfx stack for virtual devices in a VM. There's also obvious savings as well for remote desktops.
Intel Posts Experimental Patches For Wayland/Weston/Mesa HDR
While NVIDIA has been working on HDR display support for the X.Org Server environment via a new "DeepColor" extension, Intel developers have begun working on High Dynamic Range support for Wayland/Weston and the associated changes needed to Mesa.
AMDGPU Queues Up "More Stuff" For Linux 4.16
AMD has sent in another round of AMDGPU Direct Rendering Manager driver updates to DRM-Next for staging until the Linux 4.16 kernel merge window next month.
Two weeks back was the first batch of AMDGPU updates targeting Linux 4.16 that brought multi-display synchronization, continued Vega and Raven Ridge fixes, TTM operation context support, and other improvements.
Keith Packard Sends Out Latest Patches For RandR 1.6, Linux VR Improvements
Keith Packard working under contract for Valve on improving the VR HMD / SteamVR support for the Linux display stack has sent out his latest - near final - patches for the RandR 1.6 additions.
Keith sent out early Friday the latest Resize and Rotate (RandR) X extension updates for dealing with DRM leases and non-desktop output code. The DRM leases is about allowing a "lease" on VR HMD outputs to a VR (SteamVR) compositor.
The non-desktop output code is about ensuring the VR HMD HDMI/DP interface isn't treated as a normal "desktop" output, as is currently the case when using the open-source Radeon driver with the HTC Vive, and ends up becoming part of an extended desktop.
Nouveau Developer Working On NIR For SPIR-V Compute, Step Towards Vulkan In The Future
There's some exciting news for open-source NVIDIA "Nouveau" driver users this holiday season!
Karol Herbst, a longtime community developer who for years has been working on Nouveau, has sent out a series of patches working on NIR support for the NVC0 Gallium3D driver!
NVIDIA Sends Out Signed Firmware Images For GP108 Pascal GPUs
