More on 'World in Conflict’ Source Code World in Conflict’s multiplayer server software is now open source The official Massgate servers were shut down in 2016, but the folks at Massgate.org have been keeping World in Conflict multiplayer up and running ever since. This release should help to expand those community efforts, by giving them increased access to the underlying technology of the original servers.

Ubisoft makes the World in Conflict multiplayer backend open source The alt-history RTS World in Conflict was released in 2007 by Massive Entertainment, and was very well-received, with high review scores, several "strategy game of the year" awards, and impressive initial sales. Despite that, it never got a full sequel (an expansion, Soviet Assault, was released in 2009) and while Ubisoft kept the multiplayer servers running for years after it acquired Massive, in early 2016 it finally pulled the plug. Earlier this month, Ubisoft made World in Conflict: Complete Edition free (initially until December 11, although it's since been extended to December 23), and now it's gone one step further by making Massgate, the multiplayer server software, open source. That means that anyone who wants to can take, use, and modify the software, without restriction or charge.

World in Conflict’s Multiplayer Backend is Now Open Source World in Conflict was released back in 2007, developed by Massive Entertainment and initially published by Sierra Entertainment. Massive Entertainment was put up for sale in 2008, and bought by Ubisoft, so the World in Conflict rights transferred over to them. Due to a dwindling player base, the online servers were shut down in December of 2015. That being said, people at Massgate.org revived the game’s multiplayer earlier this year. Ubisoft acknowledged World in Conflict for the first time since its servers shut down earlier this month when they made it free via a uPlay holiday promotion. Now, they have announced that they have made the source code of Massgate, World in Conflict’s multiplayer server software, open source.

Graphics: DisplayLink, Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA Damage Rectangle Interface Proposed For Atomic DRM Drivers DisplayLink developers in cooperation with interest from VMware's virtual graphics driver team have sent out a draft proposal for adding a damage interface to the Direct Rendering Manager drivers. This is a proof-of-concept code for allowing "dirty rectangles" to be sent to the DRM drivers, a.k.a. areas of the screen where the contents have changed and need to be updated. Rather than submitting the entire screen contents each time to the DRM driver for re-processing, the damaged regions could be passed onto the DRM kernel drivers as hints/properties. In the case of DisplayLink where they are focused on their USB-based display adapters, this would be bandwidth savings. Similarly, VMware has been interested in such an interface for their VMWgfx stack for virtual devices in a VM. There's also obvious savings as well for remote desktops.

Intel Posts Experimental Patches For Wayland/Weston/Mesa HDR While NVIDIA has been working on HDR display support for the X.Org Server environment via a new "DeepColor" extension, Intel developers have begun working on High Dynamic Range support for Wayland/Weston and the associated changes needed to Mesa.

AMDGPU Queues Up "More Stuff" For Linux 4.16 AMD has sent in another round of AMDGPU Direct Rendering Manager driver updates to DRM-Next for staging until the Linux 4.16 kernel merge window next month. Two weeks back was the first batch of AMDGPU updates targeting Linux 4.16 that brought multi-display synchronization, continued Vega and Raven Ridge fixes, TTM operation context support, and other improvements.

Keith Packard Sends Out Latest Patches For RandR 1.6, Linux VR Improvements Keith Packard working under contract for Valve on improving the VR HMD / SteamVR support for the Linux display stack has sent out his latest - near final - patches for the RandR 1.6 additions. Keith sent out early Friday the latest Resize and Rotate (RandR) X extension updates for dealing with DRM leases and non-desktop output code. The DRM leases is about allowing a "lease" on VR HMD outputs to a VR (SteamVR) compositor. The non-desktop output code is about ensuring the VR HMD HDMI/DP interface isn't treated as a normal "desktop" output, as is currently the case when using the open-source Radeon driver with the HTC Vive, and ends up becoming part of an extended desktop.

Nouveau Developer Working On NIR For SPIR-V Compute, Step Towards Vulkan In The Future There's some exciting news for open-source NVIDIA "Nouveau" driver users this holiday season! Karol Herbst, a longtime community developer who for years has been working on Nouveau, has sent out a series of patches working on NIR support for the NVC0 Gallium3D driver!

NVIDIA Sends Out Signed Firmware Images For GP108 Pascal GPUs