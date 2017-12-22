Quick Look to PureOS GNU/Linux, A New 100% Free Distro
PureOS GNU/Linux is a new Debian-based and user-friendly distro that just certified by the FSF as 100% free distro (along with Trisquel). PureOS is developed mainly for Purism Librem computers but it's publicly available, so we can download PureOS and install it on our own computers & laptops (currently 64 bit only). This article shows how PureOS looks at inside starting from the Desktop (GNOME 3.26) until the System Installer (Calamares). As summary, I can say for now (December 2017) that if you're looking for the most user-friendly 100% free distro, you should try PureOS. Enjoy!
More Eelo Coverage
-
The original creator of Mandrake Linux (which evolved into Mandriva and subsequently Mageia and OpenMandriva), Gaël Duval, has decided to create a new fork of Android which is restricted to the use of Free and Open Source Software (FOSS); the new creation is called eelo.
-
The creator of Mandrake Linux runs a campaign for the open, free mobile operating system eelo on the crowd funding site Kickstarter right now.
Designed to break the dominance of Apple's and Google's walled systems, eelo is based on LineageOS but takes it a step further than that.
At its core, eelo is more than just an operating system as plans are underway to establish free, open and secure web services next to it. Services like email, cloud storage and online office tools are mentioned explicitly on the Kickstarter project page.
-
In 1998, I created Mandrake Linux, because I was both a Linux fan and didn’t like Windows on the desktop. It’s been a long time, and I’m very happy I’ve been one of the actors who contributed to make the Linux desktop possible, even though it didn’t completely succeed. Since then, the smartphone has emerged. And it’s now a “companion of life” for many of us. On my side, I’ve been using Apple iPhones exclusively, since 2007. The main reason behind this choice is that I like iOS. It covers my needs, it looks great and elegant, and I find it very intuitive to use.
More on 'World in Conflict’ Source Code
-
The official Massgate servers were shut down in 2016, but the folks at Massgate.org have been keeping World in Conflict multiplayer up and running ever since. This release should help to expand those community efforts, by giving them increased access to the underlying technology of the original servers.
-
The alt-history RTS World in Conflict was released in 2007 by Massive Entertainment, and was very well-received, with high review scores, several "strategy game of the year" awards, and impressive initial sales. Despite that, it never got a full sequel (an expansion, Soviet Assault, was released in 2009) and while Ubisoft kept the multiplayer servers running for years after it acquired Massive, in early 2016 it finally pulled the plug.
Earlier this month, Ubisoft made World in Conflict: Complete Edition free (initially until December 11, although it's since been extended to December 23), and now it's gone one step further by making Massgate, the multiplayer server software, open source. That means that anyone who wants to can take, use, and modify the software, without restriction or charge.
-
World in Conflict was released back in 2007, developed by Massive Entertainment and initially published by Sierra Entertainment. Massive Entertainment was put up for sale in 2008, and bought by Ubisoft, so the World in Conflict rights transferred over to them. Due to a dwindling player base, the online servers were shut down in December of 2015.
That being said, people at Massgate.org revived the game’s multiplayer earlier this year. Ubisoft acknowledged World in Conflict for the first time since its servers shut down earlier this month when they made it free via a uPlay holiday promotion. Now, they have announced that they have made the source code of Massgate, World in Conflict’s multiplayer server software, open source.
Graphics: DisplayLink, Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA
-
DisplayLink developers in cooperation with interest from VMware's virtual graphics driver team have sent out a draft proposal for adding a damage interface to the Direct Rendering Manager drivers.
This is a proof-of-concept code for allowing "dirty rectangles" to be sent to the DRM drivers, a.k.a. areas of the screen where the contents have changed and need to be updated. Rather than submitting the entire screen contents each time to the DRM driver for re-processing, the damaged regions could be passed onto the DRM kernel drivers as hints/properties. In the case of DisplayLink where they are focused on their USB-based display adapters, this would be bandwidth savings. Similarly, VMware has been interested in such an interface for their VMWgfx stack for virtual devices in a VM. There's also obvious savings as well for remote desktops.
-
While NVIDIA has been working on HDR display support for the X.Org Server environment via a new "DeepColor" extension, Intel developers have begun working on High Dynamic Range support for Wayland/Weston and the associated changes needed to Mesa.
-
AMD has sent in another round of AMDGPU Direct Rendering Manager driver updates to DRM-Next for staging until the Linux 4.16 kernel merge window next month.
Two weeks back was the first batch of AMDGPU updates targeting Linux 4.16 that brought multi-display synchronization, continued Vega and Raven Ridge fixes, TTM operation context support, and other improvements.
-
Keith Packard working under contract for Valve on improving the VR HMD / SteamVR support for the Linux display stack has sent out his latest - near final - patches for the RandR 1.6 additions.
Keith sent out early Friday the latest Resize and Rotate (RandR) X extension updates for dealing with DRM leases and non-desktop output code. The DRM leases is about allowing a "lease" on VR HMD outputs to a VR (SteamVR) compositor.
The non-desktop output code is about ensuring the VR HMD HDMI/DP interface isn't treated as a normal "desktop" output, as is currently the case when using the open-source Radeon driver with the HTC Vive, and ends up becoming part of an extended desktop.
-
There's some exciting news for open-source NVIDIA "Nouveau" driver users this holiday season!
Karol Herbst, a longtime community developer who for years has been working on Nouveau, has sent out a series of patches working on NIR support for the NVC0 Gallium3D driver!
Recent comments
3 days 3 hours ago
3 days 5 hours ago
3 days 5 hours ago
3 days 7 hours ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
4 weeks 1 day ago
4 weeks 2 days ago