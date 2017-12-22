OSS Leftovers Coreboot Picks Up Support For Some Older ThinkPads Coreboot is now able to replace the proprietary BIOS on some older Lenovo ThinkPads. Coreboot has already offered pretty good coverage of older Intel-powered ThinkPads while two more models were added this week. The ThinkPad X131e is now supported by upstream Coreboot. This laptop shipped with SandyBridge and IvyBridge CPU options and under Coreboot most of the laptop should be working except for Fn keys and ACPI S4 hibernation and potentially wireless.

Apache Hadoop 3.0.0 Boosts Big Data App Ecosystem Fours years after Hadoop 2 became generally available, the open-source Big Data platform takes a giant step forward, with new capabilities to support containers. In the world of Big Data, one project has long loomed larger than all the rest - Hadoop. The open-source Apache Hadoop project provides the core framework on which dozens of other Big Data efforts rely. The Apache Hadoop v.3.0.0 milestone became generally available on Dec. 14, marking the first major version change for the project since Hadoop 2 debuted in 2013. "Hadoop 3 is a major milestone for the project, and our biggest release ever," Andrew Wang, Apache Hadoop 3 release manager stated.

LinuXatUNI held last meeting of the year The local Linux community in Lima, Peru held the last meeting today sharing a breakfast. Peruvians usually take “chocolatada” (made with chocolate and milk) with paneton for Christmass holidays, and we are not the exception.

Mitigating Cyber Security Risks Arising From Open Source Software A recent report indicated that Linux and other open source software (OSS) are emerging as serious malware targets. The report is a helpful reminder of the need to carefully consider the terms and conditions of OSS licenses and the resulting risks assumed by both software developers and end users in using OSS, including as it relates to cyber security. The increasing occurrence of cyber attacks should be a significant concern for most organizations. Understanding how OSS is licensed, and developing appropriate open source policies, is an important part of an organization's overall solution for managing cyber security risks.

Apple's open source machine learning software, smartphone microscopes, and more

The power of open source: Why GitLab’s move to a Developer Certificate of Origin benefits the developer community After being approached by Debian developers, GitLab decided to ditch the industry standard Contributor License Agreement in favor of adopting a license that is developer friendly — the Developer Certificate of Origin. We’re grateful to Debian for bringing their objection to the CLA to our attention, inspiring us to reconsider what we’re asking of our contributors. It’s now one of the reasons both Debian and GNOME plan to migrate their communities to GitLab. We want to be an option for everyone, and hopefully, this change is another step in that direction.

Mesa 17.2.8 Released mesa 17.2.8 Mesa 17.2.8 is now available. In this release we have: The SPIR-V compiler has seen corrected a possible SEGFAULT. The Intel i965 driver includes a correction for Haswell involving doubles management. The AMD drivers have also received some fixes. A couple have gone for radv and radeon's VCE while r600 has seen corrected some glitches detected with This War of Mine. Gallium has also received a patch fixing a problem affecting the VMware driver and the st/nine state tracker. The endianness detection in Windows platform has been corrected to default to little endian. Finally, the X11 driver has been improved to notify properly a mesa warning rather than using fprintf.

Mesa 17.2.8 Released With Just Over One Dozen Fixes For those still riding the older Mesa 17.2 series rather than the current Mesa 17.3 series that saw its v17.3.1 update this week, v17.2.8 is now available.