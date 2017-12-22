OSS Leftovers
Coreboot Picks Up Support For Some Older ThinkPads
Coreboot is now able to replace the proprietary BIOS on some older Lenovo ThinkPads.
Coreboot has already offered pretty good coverage of older Intel-powered ThinkPads while two more models were added this week.
The ThinkPad X131e is now supported by upstream Coreboot. This laptop shipped with SandyBridge and IvyBridge CPU options and under Coreboot most of the laptop should be working except for Fn keys and ACPI S4 hibernation and potentially wireless.
Apache Hadoop 3.0.0 Boosts Big Data App Ecosystem
Fours years after Hadoop 2 became generally available, the open-source Big Data platform takes a giant step forward, with new capabilities to support containers.
In the world of Big Data, one project has long loomed larger than all the rest - Hadoop. The open-source Apache Hadoop project provides the core framework on which dozens of other Big Data efforts rely.
The Apache Hadoop v.3.0.0 milestone became generally available on Dec. 14, marking the first major version change for the project since Hadoop 2 debuted in 2013.
"Hadoop 3 is a major milestone for the project, and our biggest release ever," Andrew Wang, Apache Hadoop 3 release manager stated.
LinuXatUNI held last meeting of the year
The local Linux community in Lima, Peru held the last meeting today sharing a breakfast. Peruvians usually take “chocolatada” (made with chocolate and milk) with paneton for Christmass holidays, and we are not the exception.
Mitigating Cyber Security Risks Arising From Open Source Software
A recent report indicated that Linux and other open source software (OSS) are emerging as serious malware targets. The report is a helpful reminder of the need to carefully consider the terms and conditions of OSS licenses and the resulting risks assumed by both software developers and end users in using OSS, including as it relates to cyber security. The increasing occurrence of cyber attacks should be a significant concern for most organizations. Understanding how OSS is licensed, and developing appropriate open source policies, is an important part of an organization's overall solution for managing cyber security risks.
Apple's open source machine learning software, smartphone microscopes, and more
The power of open source: Why GitLab’s move to a Developer Certificate of Origin benefits the developer community
After being approached by Debian developers, GitLab decided to ditch the industry standard Contributor License Agreement in favor of adopting a license that is developer friendly — the Developer Certificate of Origin.
We’re grateful to Debian for bringing their objection to the CLA to our attention, inspiring us to reconsider what we’re asking of our contributors. It’s now one of the reasons both Debian and GNOME plan to migrate their communities to GitLab. We want to be an option for everyone, and hopefully, this change is another step in that direction.
Mesa 17.2.8 Released
Mozilla Announces Firefox 60 as Next ESR (Extended Support Release) Branch
Mozilla recently announced that the next ESR (Extended Support Release) branch of its open-source and cross-platform web browser would be Firefox 60, due for release next year in early May. Since their initial launch, Firefox ESR releases have become more and more popular among various organizations that aim to offer customers a stable, long-term supported, and reliable browsing experience. Firefox ESR is known to be used in schools, universities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The current Firefox ESR branch is based on Firefox 52, but it's nearing its end of life in six months, so Mozilla now plans to promote the upcoming Firefox 60 release to the ESR channel, along with a new policy engine that promises to make Firefox deployments and integration into existing infrastructures a lot simpler for sysadmins.
Slackware: SlackEX Gets a Lift, Slackware’s Plasma 5 Gets Upgrade
