Just a couple of days after releasing the OTA-3 software update for supported Ubuntu Phone devices, Ubuntu Touch maintainer UBports now teases users with upcoming support for Android apps. Remember Anbox (Android-in-a-Box)? It's the open-source project that allows Linux users to run Android apps in a container inside their GNU/Linux distributions. Well, UBports has found a way to implement Anbox into the Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system to let Ubuntu Phone owners run Android apps too. "People have come to depend on certain applications that are not available on Ubuntu Touch. In order to become a full-featured and mainstream mobile operating system, Ubuntu Touch needs to offer its users the proprietary services they depend on, at least until the point when free and open source alternatives are viable," writes Dalton Durst.

Black Lab Software's CEO has informed Softpedia today that the company behind the Black Lab Linux operating system is offering free copies of the Linspire 7.0 Linux OS during the Christmas holidays. Linspire is a Debian/Ubuntu-based full-featured computer operating system designed to accommodate Microsoft Windows or macOS users who want to migrate to Linux. Besides security and reliability, Linspire offers easy installation of apps using a Click-N-Run (CNR) technology. Powered by Linux kernel 4.10, Linspire 7.0 comes with all the apps you need for your daily computing tasks, including a web browser (Firefox), an email, news and calendaring suite (Thunderbird), an office suite (LibreOffice), a virtualization software (VirtualBox), a media player (VLC), and Wine for running Windows apps and games.

Linux 4.15 RC5 Linux 4.15-rc5 Ok, so it's not Sunday yet, but tomorrow is Christmas Eve, and while I've been in the US for over two decades, we still celebrate Christmas the only _right_ way - with Christmas Eve being the big day, and Christmas Day being just for recovery. So I'm doing the rc5 release a day early, in order to not have to do it during the actual Christmas festivities at our house. And it's not like I expect to see a lot of patches or pull requests tomorrow anyway, so I guess it doesn't really much matter when I do the rc release, the end result would look very similar even if I had done it on my normal Sunday schedule. This (shortened) week ended up being fairly normal for rc5, with the exception of the ongoing merging of the x86 low-level prep for kernel page table isolation that continues and is noticeable. In fact, about a third of the rc5 patch is x86 updates due to that. It all looks like very good cleanups, though, and it's been through about two hundred iterations by now (no, seriously, Thomas has been keeping track of his iterative updates of the PTI series, and it apparently hit 196 in the last two months).

