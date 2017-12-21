Graphics: New GIMP and Blender Coming Soon
Strings Freeze For GIMP 2.10 Is Now O
GIMP’s user interface is currently available in 80 languages. So far ca. 20 translations have been updated in the unstable branch since the beginning of the work on v2.10, and only 8 translations in the ‘po’ directory (where most translatable messages reside) are at least 90% complete. So clearly we need to give our translators a head start.
This is why GIMP’s master branch is now entering a tentative strings freeze phase in preparation for 2.10 release. We expect further changes between today and the v2.10 final release to affect no more than 1% of translatable messages. So it’s safe to start updating user interface translations now.
Blender 2.8 Xmas Report
It’s that time of the year again. And what a year! Blender 2.8 is shaping up and made ready for use in daily production in a Blender open movie.
Early in the year, we started sharing a daily build of 2.8 with all the latest changes. That lead to a great response by early adopters who embraced the potential of a real-time engine such as Eevee in Blender. We saw that in the demo we had at Siggraph, as well as the constant sharing of images and videos in social media.
We also added a 2.8 hub on blender.org. A page where people could learn more about the 2.8 project. If you haven’t visited it, go check it out. You can find all the Siggraph demo files, as well as videos, documents and everything that is 2.8 related.
Darktable 2.4.0 is Out
Merry Christmas: Black Lab Software Offers Free Copies of Linspire 7.0 Linux OS
Black Lab Software's CEO has informed Softpedia today that the company behind the Black Lab Linux operating system is offering free copies of the Linspire 7.0 Linux OS during the Christmas holidays. Linspire is a Debian/Ubuntu-based full-featured computer operating system designed to accommodate Microsoft Windows or macOS users who want to migrate to Linux. Besides security and reliability, Linspire offers easy installation of apps using a Click-N-Run (CNR) technology. Powered by Linux kernel 4.10, Linspire 7.0 comes with all the apps you need for your daily computing tasks, including a web browser (Firefox), an email, news and calendaring suite (Thunderbird), an office suite (LibreOffice), a virtualization software (VirtualBox), a media player (VLC), and Wine for running Windows apps and games.
Ubuntu Phones Will Soon Run Android Apps Thanks to Anbox, Says UBports
Just a couple of days after releasing the OTA-3 software update for supported Ubuntu Phone devices, Ubuntu Touch maintainer UBports now teases users with upcoming support for Android apps. Remember Anbox (Android-in-a-Box)? It's the open-source project that allows Linux users to run Android apps in a container inside their GNU/Linux distributions. Well, UBports has found a way to implement Anbox into the Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system to let Ubuntu Phone owners run Android apps too. "People have come to depend on certain applications that are not available on Ubuntu Touch. In order to become a full-featured and mainstream mobile operating system, Ubuntu Touch needs to offer its users the proprietary services they depend on, at least until the point when free and open source alternatives are viable," writes Dalton Durst.
Linux 4.15 RC5
