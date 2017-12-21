Language Selection

Debian: Slax 9.3 Released, Russ Allbery Reports Progress and Retires Bundle

Debian
Debian
  • Slax 9.3 is here

    Most of you celebrate something today, so here is a little gift for you Smile I've released Slax 9.3 just few minutes ago and I have to say that I am happy with the progress we are heading.

  • Debian-Based Slax 9.3 GNU/Linux Distribution Arrives Just in Time for Christmas

    Just in time for the Christmas holidays, Slax developer Tomas Matejicek announced on Christmas Eve the final release of the Debian-based Slax 9.3 GNU/Linux distribution.

    Slax 9.3 is the second stable update since the developer decided to give it another go after two years of hibernation, but this time based on Debian GNU/Linux instead of Slackware, to the disappointment of many. The latest version is based on Debian GNU/Linux 9.3 "Stretch."

    "Most of you celebrate something today, so here is a little gift for you. I've released Slax 9.3 just few minutes ago and I have to say that I am happy with the progress we are heading," writes developer Tomas Matejicek in the release announcement.

  • Free software log (November 2017)

    These are getting later and later despite the best of intentions, but I still have plans! Strategies! Intentions! Hopes! Next month's might be a bit closer to on time.

    This month, I finally have some employer-sponsored free software work to report: overhauling the service account handling in Merou. Previously known as Grouper until I pointed out the Internet2 project of the same name, this is the system we use internally at Dropbox for privilege management. It's essentially an account and group management framework with a delegated privilege model for assigning, managing, and auditing privileges.

  • Retiring bundle

    I adopted bundle to manage my personal systems and never quite got around to switching when we moved to Puppet for servers. (You can see my old notes on managing systems with bundle, which I left up as a historical curiosity.) But this year I finally finished the migration, and today I moved bundle into my obsolete software list and dropped the Debian package from the unstable section of my Debian repository.

  • Important Debian Stretch Linux Kernel Security Update Patches 18 Vulnerabilities

    Debian Project's Ben Hutchings reports on a new Linux kernel security update for the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system series that fixes several vulnerabilities discovered recently.

    According to the latest DSA 4073-1 Debian Security Advisory, it would appear that a total of 18 security vulnerabilities ranging from information leaks, privilege escalation, and denial of service were fixed in the Linux 4.9 LTS kernel of the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system.

Slax 9.3 in Phoronix

KDE and GNOME: KDE 2.*, Krita and GNOME.Asia

  • You Can Experiment With KDE 2.2.2 & Qt2 This Christmas
    If you find yourself with some extra time this holiday season and want to dive into a classic codebase on your modern Linux desktop, KDE developer Helio Castro has been working on his porting skills by porting KDE 2.2.2 and Qt2 to work on modern Linux systems. KDE 2 was released in 2000 with the use of the DCOP communication protocol, the still-living KIO I/O library, KHTML that at the time brought HTML 4.0 rendering, and Konqueror came as the default web-browser. So far he's got kdelibs 2.2.2 working -- tests are passing, graphics are working, and overall a bit beyond a "proof of concept" stage. As part of this "KDE 2 Restoration Project" he's trying to maintain the original code as much as possible but along the way also replacing the Autotools build system with CMake.
  • Interview with Rositsa Zaharieva
    My name is Rositsa (also known as Roz) and I’m somewhat of a late blooming artist. When I was a kid I was constantly drawing and even wanted to become an artist. Later on I chose a slightly different path for my education and career and as a result I now have decent experience as a web and graphic designer, front end developer and copywriter. I am now completely sure that I want to devote myself entirely to art and that’s what I’m working towards.
  • GNOME.Asia Summit 2017
    Thanks professors from university give us very good panel discussion, thanks Emily Chen to host this great panel discussion.   It’s import to get support in university when we want to promote open source and freeware all the time.

Managing tasks, time, and making sure one takes a break: Integrating Taskwarrior, Timewarrior, and Gnome Pomodoro

With the new year, come resolutions. On many a list will there be a determination to do better in the coming year, to be more organised, more efficient, more productive. I'm quite organised myself. I have lists, calendars, reminders, budgets, and all of that. Being a FOSS person, my first thought, inevitably, is to see if there's a piece of software that would aid me. This post documents how one can get Taskwarrior, Timewarrior, and Gnome Pomodoro to work together to manage tasks, track them, and break those long hours into smaller bits with regular breaks. Read more

