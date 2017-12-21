Debian: Slax 9.3 Released, Russ Allbery Reports Progress and Retires Bundle
Slax 9.3 is here
Most of you celebrate something today, so here is a little gift for you I've released Slax 9.3 just few minutes ago and I have to say that I am happy with the progress we are heading.
Debian-Based Slax 9.3 GNU/Linux Distribution Arrives Just in Time for Christmas
Just in time for the Christmas holidays, Slax developer Tomas Matejicek announced on Christmas Eve the final release of the Debian-based Slax 9.3 GNU/Linux distribution.
Slax 9.3 is the second stable update since the developer decided to give it another go after two years of hibernation, but this time based on Debian GNU/Linux instead of Slackware, to the disappointment of many. The latest version is based on Debian GNU/Linux 9.3 "Stretch."
"Most of you celebrate something today, so here is a little gift for you. I've released Slax 9.3 just few minutes ago and I have to say that I am happy with the progress we are heading," writes developer Tomas Matejicek in the release announcement.
Free software log (November 2017)
These are getting later and later despite the best of intentions, but I still have plans! Strategies! Intentions! Hopes! Next month's might be a bit closer to on time.
This month, I finally have some employer-sponsored free software work to report: overhauling the service account handling in Merou. Previously known as Grouper until I pointed out the Internet2 project of the same name, this is the system we use internally at Dropbox for privilege management. It's essentially an account and group management framework with a delegated privilege model for assigning, managing, and auditing privileges.
Retiring bundle
I adopted bundle to manage my personal systems and never quite got around to switching when we moved to Puppet for servers. (You can see my old notes on managing systems with bundle, which I left up as a historical curiosity.) But this year I finally finished the migration, and today I moved bundle into my obsolete software list and dropped the Debian package from the unstable section of my Debian repository.
Important Debian Stretch Linux Kernel Security Update Patches 18 Vulnerabilities
Debian Project's Ben Hutchings reports on a new Linux kernel security update for the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system series that fixes several vulnerabilities discovered recently.
According to the latest DSA 4073-1 Debian Security Advisory, it would appear that a total of 18 security vulnerabilities ranging from information leaks, privilege escalation, and denial of service were fixed in the Linux 4.9 LTS kernel of the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system.
