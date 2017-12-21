Just in time for the Christmas holidays, Slax developer Tomas Matejicek announced on Christmas Eve the final release of the Debian-based Slax 9.3 GNU/Linux distribution.

Slax 9.3 is the second stable update since the developer decided to give it another go after two years of hibernation, but this time based on Debian GNU/Linux instead of Slackware, to the disappointment of many. The latest version is based on Debian GNU/Linux 9.3 "Stretch."

"Most of you celebrate something today, so here is a little gift for you. I've released Slax 9.3 just few minutes ago and I have to say that I am happy with the progress we are heading," writes developer Tomas Matejicek in the release announcement.