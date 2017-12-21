Games: Free/Libre Code
Godot 3.0 Game Engine Preparing To Ship In Early 2018
The Godot 3.0 game engine is preparing to ship early next year.
Developers behind this open-source 2D/3D game engine had been preparing their big 3.0 release to happen around Christmas, but that didn't quite go as planned with the second beta shipping this week instead.
Dev snapshot: Godot 3.0 beta 2
Edit 22.12.2017: Windows binaries (both the editor binaries and the export templates) have been replaced by versions without OpenMP support, the latter forcing the installation of the MS Visual C++ Redistributable 2017 to get the OpenMP DLL. If you downloaded export templates before 22.12.2017 at 23:59 UTC, we advise to download them anew to get the proper portable Windows binaries.
The Best Modern, Open Source Ports of Classic Games
Looking for a bit of PC gaming nostalgia? You could dig those old floppy disks out of your closet…or you could grab the new, improved, open source versions of those games online for free.
“Source ports” are older games like DOOM and SimCity that have been released as full open source code by their creators, then updated and improved by the community. The re-released games are passion projects, and almost always free to download on the PC. They typically include improved graphics, bug fixes, and new features, sometimes even entirely new weapons or game modes—perfect for a nostalgia trip that still feels fresh. They’re definitely worth a try if your Steam library is looking a bit dusty.
