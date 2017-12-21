Debian: Salsa is Out
-
salsa.debian.org (git.debian.org replacement) going into beta
Since summer we have worked on our git.debian.org replacement based on GitLab. I am really happy to say that we are launching the beta of our service today. Please keep in mind that it is a beta, we don’t expect any database resets, but under unexpected circumstances it might still happen.
The new service is available at https://salsa.debian.org. Every active Debian Developer already has an account. Please request a password reset via https://salsa.debian.org/users/sign_in – your login is either your Debian login or Debian e-mail address.
-
Debian Salsa Is Served Out On A Beta Dish
Rolling out as beta this Christmas is Debian Salsa.
Debian Salsa (salsa.debian.org) is the project's eventual replacement to git.debian.org. Debian Salsa is powered by GitLab and has been in development the past few months.
Basically, Salsa is to be Debian's collaborative development platform. GitLab is the open-source Git repository manager similar in nature to GitHub. GNOME and Debian have been among the free software projects working to migrate their development infrastructure around GitLab.
-
Salsa batch import
Now that Salsa is in beta, it's time to import projects (= GitLab speak for "repository"). This is probably best done automated.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 649 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics: NVIDIA, Mesa, AMD, Freedreno
more howtos
Debian: Salsa is Out
Display Animated Christmas Tree in Linux Terminal
Give your Linux desktop a Christmas touch with some Christmas themes Linux wallpapers and Christmas tree in the terminal.
Recent comments
18 hours 51 min ago
2 days 4 hours ago
5 days 13 hours ago
5 days 15 hours ago
5 days 15 hours ago
5 days 17 hours ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
2 weeks 6 days ago
2 weeks 6 days ago