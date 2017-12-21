Language Selection

Debian: Salsa is Out

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 25th of December 2017 05:24:08 PM Filed under
Debian
  • salsa.debian.org (git.debian.org replacement) going into beta

    Since summer we have worked on our git.debian.org replacement based on GitLab. I am really happy to say that we are launching the beta of our service today. Please keep in mind that it is a beta, we don’t expect any database resets, but under unexpected circumstances it might still happen.

    The new service is available at https://salsa.debian.org. Every active Debian Developer already has an account. Please request a password reset via https://salsa.debian.org/users/sign_in – your login is either your Debian login or Debian e-mail address.

  • Debian Salsa Is Served Out On A Beta Dish

    Rolling out as beta this Christmas is Debian Salsa.

    Debian Salsa (salsa.debian.org) is the project's eventual replacement to git.debian.org. Debian Salsa is powered by GitLab and has been in development the past few months.

    Basically, Salsa is to be Debian's collaborative development platform. GitLab is the open-source Git repository manager similar in nature to GitHub. GNOME and Debian have been among the free software projects working to migrate their development infrastructure around GitLab.

  • Salsa batch import

    Now that Salsa is in beta, it's time to import projects (= GitLab speak for "repository"). This is probably best done automated.

Graphics: NVIDIA, Mesa, AMD, Freedreno

  • NVIDIA May Be Trying To Prevent GeForce GPUs From Being Used In Data Centers
    Making the rounds on the Internet this holiday weekend is an updated NVIDIA GeForce software license agreement prohibiting the use of their drivers in data-center deployments for consumer GPUs.
  • Marek Boosts Glxgears Performance By 20% For Christmas
    Well known open-source AMD driver developer Marek Olšák has taken to some Christmas day hacking on Mesa with a significant performance improvement for AMD APU owners and those who care about glxgears. While glxgears is not a benchmark, all too often people still seem interested in glxgears. If you fall into that boat, you will now find better performance with RadeonSI Gallium3D. By not using fast color clears for small images, this simple chage makes glxgears about 20% faster on APUs and a little more for discrete GPUs.
  • AMD Queues More AMDKFD HSA Kernel Driver Changes For Linux 4.16
    More AMDKFD changes are being queued for the upcoming Linux 4.16 kernel merge window with this being the kernel HSA driver for ROCm support, etc. The big work ongoing is getting the discrete GPU support upstreamed so that the stock mainline Linux kernel could work with the user-space ROCm open-source packages for OpenCL support, etc. Unfortunately this latest AMDKFD pull request still doesn't have all the dGPU changes as it's still waiting on a patch for the PCI subsystem that introduces the needed PCI-E atomics support.
  • Freedreno Lands Context Priority Support
    Rob Clark of the Freedreno project has landed his context priority patches in Mesa that originate from this past October.
  • NVIDIA To Abandon All GPU Driver Support For 32-bit Operating Systems
    The time has come for gamers and enthusiasts to ditch their 32-bit operating system (assuming you haven't already), because NVIDIA has announced that it will no longer support drivers for these operating systems. If you have been hobbling along on an old 32-bit version of an OS to save some money, perhaps Santa can bring you a 64-bit OS. NIVIDIA says that support will end after the 390 driver release.

