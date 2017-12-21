Software: LibreOffice, Android Web Browsers, VLC 3, Eelo
-
LibreOffice Tabbed Toolbar Compact
The Notebookbar implementation Tabbed Compact is finished and can be tested.
-
10 Best Android Browsers To Enhance Your Web Browsing In 2018
Web Browsers are one of the most significant pieces of software on your device that serves as a window to access the World Wide Web. Mostly, a browser app is always pre-installed on every Android device. However, not all the browsers can provide you with a smooth and reliable browsing experience.
There are a lot of third-party web browsers available in the Play Store which can give a fast browsing experience and will consume as little data as possible. We have hand-picked ten best Android browsers which come with all the necessary features and top-notch performance.
-
VLC 3.0-RC3 Released With Hardware Decoding That Works On All Platforms
VLC lead developer Jean-Baptiste Kempf has released the big VLC 3.0-RC3 update for Christmas.
Two weeks back I wrote how the VLC 3.0 release candidates finally got underway while timed now for Christmas day is the 3.0-RC3 release that's getting a fair amount of attention.
-
Eelo, the Mandrake of the Mobile World?
Today, I visited the OpenMandriva site and found a piece of news that caught my eye. It seems that Gaël Duval, the founder of Mandrake (later Mandriva) Linux, has started an ambitious Kickstarter project: eelo, a mobile platform that uses FLOSS and focuses on keeping user data on the hands of users.
-
Graphics: NVIDIA, Mesa, AMD, Freedreno
Debian: Salsa is Out
Display Animated Christmas Tree in Linux Terminal
Give your Linux desktop a Christmas touch with some Christmas themes Linux wallpapers and Christmas tree in the terminal.
