today's leftovers
Art Eavesdrops on Life and Pagers
Pagers use a protocol — POCSAG — that predates our modern (and well-founded) obsession with privacy and security. That isn’t surprising although the idea that private medical data is flying through the air like this is. Decoding POCSAG isn’t hard. GNU Radio, for example, can easily handle the task.
Two iPhone owners sue Apple over iPhone slowdown admission, seek class-action status
Security Education in Uncertain Times: 2017 in Review
We facilitated two webinars with the Electronic Frontier Alliance and learned more about the digital security training scene in various cities around the US. These conversations with trainers helped us to assess what seasoned digital security trainers are already doing, what kind of resources they are using, what kinds of resources are missing, and where more guidance is needed for newer teachers of digital security. We learned that many trainers use our Surveillance Self-Defense resources to inform their training, and we learned where trainers felt that these existing resources fell short. We shared these comments back with our SSD team, and we have worked hard to address these concerns.
We decided to narrow our audience to new teachers of digital security who would be teaching to their friends and neighbors.
Graphics: NVIDIA, Mesa, AMD, Freedreno
Debian: Salsa is Out
Display Animated Christmas Tree in Linux Terminal
Give your Linux desktop a Christmas touch with some Christmas themes Linux wallpapers and Christmas tree in the terminal.
