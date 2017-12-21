4MLinux 23.1.1 released.
4MLinux 23.1.1 is ready for download. Exceptionally, so called point release has been marked as a major one due to some new amazing features. The live CD is now over 1GB in size and it comes with some popular programs available out of the box (Audacious, Chrome, VLC, GNOME Office). Full 3D support is enabled by default for AMD, Intel and NVIDIA video cards. On the other hand, 4MLinux is still friendly for older PCs. So called Legacy Installer makes it possible to install 4MLinux on the machines with 128 MB of RAM and 2 GB of free disk space.
