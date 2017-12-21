Language Selection

4MLinux 23.1.1 released.

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 26th of December 2017 06:33:47 AM
GNU
Linux

4MLinux 23.1.1 is ready for download. Exceptionally, so called point release has been marked as a major one due to some new amazing features. The live CD is now over 1GB in size and it comes with some popular programs available out of the box (Audacious, Chrome, VLC, GNOME Office). Full 3D support is enabled by default for AMD, Intel and NVIDIA video cards. On the other hand, 4MLinux is still friendly for older PCs. So called Legacy Installer makes it possible to install 4MLinux on the machines with 128 MB of RAM and 2 GB of free disk space.

  • Art Eavesdrops on Life and Pagers
    Pagers use a protocol — POCSAG — that predates our modern (and well-founded) obsession with privacy and security. That isn’t surprising although the idea that private medical data is flying through the air like this is. Decoding POCSAG isn’t hard. GNU Radio, for example, can easily handle the task.
  • Two iPhone owners sue Apple over iPhone slowdown admission, seek class-action status
  • Security Education in Uncertain Times: 2017 in Review
         We facilitated two webinars with the Electronic Frontier Alliance and learned more about the digital security training scene in various cities around the US. These conversations with trainers helped us to assess what seasoned digital security trainers are already doing, what kind of resources they are using, what kinds of resources are missing, and where more guidance is needed for newer teachers of digital security. We learned that many trainers use our Surveillance Self-Defense resources to inform their training, and we learned where trainers felt that these existing resources fell short. We shared these comments back with our SSD team, and we have worked hard to address these concerns. We decided to narrow our audience to new teachers of digital security who would be teaching to their friends and neighbors.

Software: LibreOffice, Android Web Browsers, VLC 3, Eelo

  • LibreOffice Tabbed Toolbar Compact
    The Notebookbar implementation Tabbed Compact is finished and can be tested.
  • 10 Best Android Browsers To Enhance Your Web Browsing In 2018
    Web Browsers are one of the most significant pieces of software on your device that serves as a window to access the World Wide Web. Mostly, a browser app is always pre-installed on every Android device. However, not all the browsers can provide you with a smooth and reliable browsing experience. There are a lot of third-party web browsers available in the Play Store which can give a fast browsing experience and will consume as little data as possible. We have hand-picked ten best Android browsers which come with all the necessary features and top-notch performance.
    •  
  • VLC 3.0-RC3 Released With Hardware Decoding That Works On All Platforms
    VLC lead developer Jean-Baptiste Kempf has released the big VLC 3.0-RC3 update for Christmas. Two weeks back I wrote how the VLC 3.0 release candidates finally got underway while timed now for Christmas day is the 3.0-RC3 release that's getting a fair amount of attention.
  • Eelo, the Mandrake of the Mobile World?
    Today, I visited the OpenMandriva site and found a piece of news that caught my eye. It seems that Gaël Duval, the founder of Mandrake (later Mandriva) Linux, has started an ambitious Kickstarter project: eelo, a mobile platform that uses FLOSS and focuses on keeping user data on the hands of users.

Graphics: NVIDIA, Mesa, AMD, Freedreno

  • NVIDIA May Be Trying To Prevent GeForce GPUs From Being Used In Data Centers
    Making the rounds on the Internet this holiday weekend is an updated NVIDIA GeForce software license agreement prohibiting the use of their drivers in data-center deployments for consumer GPUs.
  • Marek Boosts Glxgears Performance By 20% For Christmas
    Well known open-source AMD driver developer Marek Olšák has taken to some Christmas day hacking on Mesa with a significant performance improvement for AMD APU owners and those who care about glxgears. While glxgears is not a benchmark, all too often people still seem interested in glxgears. If you fall into that boat, you will now find better performance with RadeonSI Gallium3D. By not using fast color clears for small images, this simple chage makes glxgears about 20% faster on APUs and a little more for discrete GPUs.
  • AMD Queues More AMDKFD HSA Kernel Driver Changes For Linux 4.16
    More AMDKFD changes are being queued for the upcoming Linux 4.16 kernel merge window with this being the kernel HSA driver for ROCm support, etc. The big work ongoing is getting the discrete GPU support upstreamed so that the stock mainline Linux kernel could work with the user-space ROCm open-source packages for OpenCL support, etc. Unfortunately this latest AMDKFD pull request still doesn't have all the dGPU changes as it's still waiting on a patch for the PCI subsystem that introduces the needed PCI-E atomics support.
  • Freedreno Lands Context Priority Support
    Rob Clark of the Freedreno project has landed his context priority patches in Mesa that originate from this past October.
  • NVIDIA To Abandon All GPU Driver Support For 32-bit Operating Systems
    The time has come for gamers and enthusiasts to ditch their 32-bit operating system (assuming you haven't already), because NVIDIA has announced that it will no longer support drivers for these operating systems. If you have been hobbling along on an old 32-bit version of an OS to save some money, perhaps Santa can bring you a 64-bit OS. NIVIDIA says that support will end after the 390 driver release.

