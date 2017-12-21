Fedora Rawhide Flips On New SATA Power Management Policy
If you are running Fedora Rawhide (their daily/development packages) and using an Intel mobile chipset, be forewarned that they are enabling the SATA link power change that runs the slight risk of potentially causing disk corruption.
While Fedora Rawhide has improved in quality and robustness the past few years, you really shouldn't be running it on any production systems. But if you are, it may be a wise idea to do a data backup before applying the latest Rawhide kernel build.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 769 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
today's leftovers
Software: LibreOffice, Android Web Browsers, VLC 3, Eelo
Graphics: NVIDIA, Mesa, AMD, Freedreno
Recent comments
1 day 6 hours ago
2 days 16 hours ago
6 days 1 hour ago
6 days 3 hours ago
6 days 3 hours ago
6 days 5 hours ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
2 weeks 5 days ago
3 weeks 1 hour ago
3 weeks 5 hours ago