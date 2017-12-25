Today in Techrights
- Raw: Benoît Battistelli Names Things the Opposite of What They Really Are
- Raw: Benoît Battistelli Would Not Openly Discuss Staff Suicides
- Raw: Lack of Independence of the Boards of Appeal at the EPO Poses a Serious Issue for Unitary Patent-Type Regime (UPC)
- Raw: How President Benoît Battistelli Exercises Almost Complete Control Over the Legal Process
- Raw: EPO Staff Union Illustrates Structural Deficiency of the EPO
- Raw: Consultation Process at the EPO, Rooted in Basic Rules, Has Been Compromised and Stacked by Battistelli
- Raw: Administrative Council of the EPO Was Warned 4 Years Ago About “Governance and Overall Reputation of the Organisation.”
- Raw: “The EPO is Redefining the Words “Social” and “Democracy”.”
- Raw: EPO Classifies Staff Based on Perceived ‘Loyalty’ and Intimidates/Punishes Those Exercising Their Rights
- Raw: Contents of Benoît Battistelli’s SLAPP Letters to Staff Representatives (Sent on Friday to Limit Access to Legal Advice)
- Raw: The EPO Trusted and Used BigPulse Until the Question/Outcome No Longer Suited Benoît Battistelli
- Raw: EPO Had Sent to Staff Representatives Threatening Letters Similar to the Ones Sent to Techrights
- Raw: EPO Paving the Way to Overstressed Patent Examiners and Decreased Patent Quality
- Raw: Before the EPO Blocked Techrights and Threatened to Sue It Also Blocked Its Staff Union’s Web-Based Platform and Threatened to Sue
- Links 25/12/2017: Linux 4.15 RC5 and New Stable Kernels
- Raw: Philip Cordery Urged France to Withdraw/End Battistelli’s Presidency at the EPO
- Raw: Battistelli’s Circle (Topić and Bergot) Undermines Justice at the European Patent Office
- Raw: “Social Democracy” at the EPO Means Staff Gets to Comment on Changes That Have Already Been Implemented Anyway
- Raw: French-Led EPO Gives Air France Non-Exclusive Contract for All Staff Flights (Even Though EPO Lacks Branches in France)
- Raw: Before Battistelli Sacked Nearly a Handful of Staff Representatives He Warned a Dozen and Had Already Punished Some
- Raw: PEACES Initiative of the Staff Union of the EPO
- The Federal Circuit (CAFC) is Doing a Good Job, Which Means It’s Hated and Mocked by the Patent Microcosm
- Patent Justice Deficit Disorder
-
