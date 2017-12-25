Popular MPV Open-Source Media Player Gets FFmpeg 3.4, Vulkan, and D3D11 Support

Updated to version 0.28.0, MPV has received supported for the latest FFMpeg 3.4 open-source multimedia backend, which means that it now requires the libavutil >= 56.6.100, libavcodec >= 58.7.100, libavformat >= 58.0.102, libswscale >= 5.0.101, libavfilter >= 7.0.101, and libswresample >= 3.0.100 libraries to compile on supported operating systems. MPV 0.28.0 also ships with a bunch of interesting new features, among which we can mention initial support for the Vulkan graphics API and Direct3D 11, an Android OpenGL backend, support for NVIDIA Hardware Video Decoder, a mediacodec hardware decoder for IMGFMT_MEDIACODEC frames, support for Display P3 primaries, as well as support for up to eight frontends.

LinuxAndUbuntu Review Of Fedora 27

​It's not a long time since Fedora 27 was released and I had been using it since then. Fedora comes in 3 forms i.e. workstation, server and atomic. Fedora is generally known as the distro for developers, so I thought to try it but as a normal user to find out if Fedora is suitable for all. Below you will find out all my experience with the latest release of Fedora and all screenshots (including my favorite themes and extensions).

Android Leftovers