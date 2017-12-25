Swatantra 2017 Draws Attention to Possibilities of Free and Open Source Software; Highlights Kerala’s IT Initiatives
Swatantra 2017, an international conference on Free and Open Source Software (FOSS), became the platform for discussions on emerging developments in the field, and highlighted the major FOSS initiatives of the Government of Kerala.
Held on 20 and 21 December 2017 at Thiruvananthapuram, Swatantra 2017 was the sixth edition of the conference held on a triennial basis, and was organised by the International Centre for Free and Open Source Software (ICFOSS), an institution set up by the Kerala government.
Around 400 free software enthusiasts – students, IT professionals and others – participated in the conference, with 36 speakers from across the globe sharing their experiences and leading sessions on a range of topics. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the conference, the slogan of which was ‘Celebrating Freedom’.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 481 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Graphics: AMD, VIA. NVIDIA
Games: Maia, ASTRONEER, Albion Online, Puppet Kings, All Walls Must Fall
speedtest-cli - Internet Speed Test In Linux Terminal
I doubt there is a better alternative to Ookla’s speedtest when it comes to testing our internet speed. Once in a while, we all like to test our internet speed by visiting their website. Wouldn’t it be a lot cooler if we could test our internet speeds by using speedtest.net without having to visit their website right from the terminal?
Recent comments
3 hours 21 min ago
1 day 17 hours ago
3 days 3 hours ago
6 days 12 hours ago
6 days 14 hours ago
6 days 14 hours ago
6 days 16 hours ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
2 weeks 5 days ago
3 weeks 12 hours ago