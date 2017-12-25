Paytm Supports FOSS in India
-
Paytm launches virtual incubator to promote 'Build for India' initiative
Paytm on Tuesday announced the launch of its ‘Indian Open Source Project Incubator’, where professionals and students can build open source-based solutions, and share these projects with the global developer community.
-
Paytm launches incubator initiative ‘Build For India’ to promote open-source projects
Paytm, India’s digital payments unicorn, announced its plans to launch its incubator programme enabling startups to build and share tech solutions in the country. Through the ‘Build For India’ initiative, Paytm will bring together students and professionals who can build open source solutions and share them with the developer community worldwide.
-
Paytm looks for the next big thing in its startup incubator
Paytm is all set to join the ranks of India's growing accelerators and incubators through its incubator programme to enable building and sharing of solutions among technology developers in India. The 'Build For India' initiative will see Paytm bring together students and professionals, who can build open-source-based solutions and share those projects with the global developer community.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 581 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Graphics: AMD, VIA. NVIDIA
Games: Maia, ASTRONEER, Albion Online, Puppet Kings, All Walls Must Fall
speedtest-cli - Internet Speed Test In Linux Terminal
I doubt there is a better alternative to Ookla’s speedtest when it comes to testing our internet speed. Once in a while, we all like to test our internet speed by visiting their website. Wouldn’t it be a lot cooler if we could test our internet speeds by using speedtest.net without having to visit their website right from the terminal?
Recent comments
3 hours 21 min ago
1 day 17 hours ago
3 days 3 hours ago
6 days 12 hours ago
6 days 14 hours ago
6 days 14 hours ago
6 days 16 hours ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
2 weeks 5 days ago
3 weeks 12 hours ago