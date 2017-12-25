Games: Maia, ASTRONEER, Albion Online, Puppet Kings, All Walls Must Fall
Space colony sim 'Maia' updated with bugs that find light rather attractive
For those who love their space colony building games, Maia [Official Site] just got another update that's really quite interesting.
One change that I'm particularly happy with, is the fact that your colonists will now hold items that are related to what they're doing. One of my long-standing gripes with Maia is just not knowing what people are doing. Now, they might hold something like a wrench if they're off to repair something. It's a reasonably small thing, but it ticks a box to make the game feel a little more complete.
ASTRONEER, a game of interplanetary exploration finally has Linux support on the roadmap
I've been personally waiting for this one for quite some time! ASTRONEER, a game of interplanetary exploration finally has Linux support officially on the roadmap.
The developer did confirm it was coming to Linux a few times in the past, however, they never firmly laid out their plans for it. I spoke to them last year, where they confirmed it, but nothing ever came of it. They then confirmed it again at the start of this year, but again nothing happened.
The MMO Albion Online is going to gain some rather nice features in future updates
Puppet Kings, a modern take on Breakout now has Linux support, looks pretty good
If you have fond memories of Breakout and all the similar games it inspired, Puppet Kings [Steam] might be a game for you.
As of December 20th, the game is now officially supported on Steam for Linux. You can see the official announcement here.
Time-travelling tactics game 'All Walls Must Fall' added a daily challenge mode and some interesting new enemies
For those who missed it, my original post about the time-travelling tactics game All Walls Must Fall [itch.io, Steam, Official Site] had me really impressed, I'm even more impressed with the latest updates.
Note: All Walls Must Fall is currently in Early Access.
