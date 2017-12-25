For those who love their space colony building games, Maia [Official Site] just got another update that's really quite interesting.

One change that I'm particularly happy with, is the fact that your colonists will now hold items that are related to what they're doing. One of my long-standing gripes with Maia is just not knowing what people are doing. Now, they might hold something like a wrench if they're off to repair something. It's a reasonably small thing, but it ticks a box to make the game feel a little more complete.