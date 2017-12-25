Android Leftovers
Switching from iPhone to Android: Everything you need to know
Edward Snowden just launched an app that turns any Android device into a remote security camera
Android 8.0 Oreo in beta testing for Xiaomi Mi A1, enables fast charging support
Android One Moto X4 now being updated to 8.0 Oreo
10 Android Apps To Download For Your New Device
today's howtos
Graphics: AMD, VIA. NVIDIA
Games: Maia, ASTRONEER, Albion Online, Puppet Kings, All Walls Must Fall
speedtest-cli - Internet Speed Test In Linux Terminal
I doubt there is a better alternative to Ookla’s speedtest when it comes to testing our internet speed. Once in a while, we all like to test our internet speed by visiting their website. Wouldn’t it be a lot cooler if we could test our internet speeds by using speedtest.net without having to visit their website right from the terminal?
