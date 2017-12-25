Popular MPV Open-Source Media Player Gets FFmpeg 3.4, Vulkan, and D3D11 Support
Updated to version 0.28.0, MPV has received supported for the latest FFMpeg 3.4 open-source multimedia backend, which means that it now requires the libavutil >= 56.6.100, libavcodec >= 58.7.100, libavformat >= 58.0.102, libswscale >= 5.0.101, libavfilter >= 7.0.101, and libswresample >= 3.0.100 libraries to compile on supported operating systems.
MPV 0.28.0 also ships with a bunch of interesting new features, among which we can mention initial support for the Vulkan graphics API and Direct3D 11, an Android OpenGL backend, support for NVIDIA Hardware Video Decoder, a mediacodec hardware decoder for IMGFMT_MEDIACODEC frames, support for Display P3 primaries, as well as support for up to eight frontends.
