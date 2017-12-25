Graphics: AMD, VIA. NVIDIA R600g/RadeonSI Gallium3D Performance At The End Of 2017 One of the common test requests to come in for our end-of-year benchmarking has been a fresh look at the Radeon GPU performance incorporating some both old and new GPUs to see the current state of the open-source driver stack. Tests were done from a Radeon HD 5830 on the Radeon+R600g driver stack to the RX Vega 64 on AMDGPU+RadeonSI, while using the Linux 4.15-rc5 kernel paired with Mesa 17.4-dev.

AMDGPU DC Patches To Test This Christmas For those with extra time this holiday week, AMD recently published their latest patch queue of DC "display code" updates.

OpenChrome DRM Continues To Be Developed, But It Didn't Make It Mainline This Year The OpenChrome DRM driver continues to largely be developed by one community contributor left standing for supporting VIA x86 graphics on the Linux desktop. These VIA graphics chipsets haven't been too common in about a decade, but OpenChrome continues persevering with working to deliver a full-functioning, open-source driver that VIA itself was never able to produce.

Nouveau DRM Changes Being Worked On For Linux 4.16 Ben Skeggs of Red Hat has been working on a few Nouveau DRM changes for the next kernel cycle. No pull request has yet been sent into DRM-Next, but the current work-in-progress activity can be found via the Nouveau DRM repository.