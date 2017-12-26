Programming: Unit Testing, podlators, FRustrations
Unit Testing: Time-Consuming but Product-Saving
Long-time Node.js advocate Ashley Williams kicked off her recent Twitter thread in the same sort of stream of consciousness that many devs go through when they are coming to terms with the truth: Unit testing is annoying but necessary.
Unit testing is an essential part of developing software applications. Also called component testing, it is all about isolating one unit of code to verify that it’s working as it should be. And unlike many types of testing, this is usually done by the developer of the code itself.
A unit test differs from an integration test because an integration test, as its name suggests, focuses on the interaction between these units, modules, or components, as a unit test focus on one specific piece. The unit test also mocks behavior while the integration test runs on the actual code or in production.
podlators 4.10
podlators is the source for Pod::Man and Pod::Text, which convert POD documentation to man pages and text documents.
This version includes a fairly significant formatting change for Pod::Man: man page links and function names (including auto-discovered function names) are now bold instead of italic.
FRustrations 1
I’ve been hacking about learing Rust for a bit more than a year now, building a Hawk crate and hacking on a distributed lock service named Rubbish (which will never amount to anything but gives me a purpose).
In the process, I’ve run into some limits of the language. I’m going to describe some of those in a series of posts starting with this one.
One of the general themes I’ve noticed is lots of things work great in demos, where everything is in a single function (thus allowing lots of type inference) and most variables are 'static. Try to elaborate these demos out into a working application, and the borrow checker immediately blocks your path.
Today’s frustration is a good example.
