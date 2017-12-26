Top 10 Microsoft Visio Alternatives for Linux
Microsoft Visio is a great tool for creating or generating mission-critical diagrams and vector representations. While it may be a good tool for making floor plans or other kinds of diagrams – it is neither free nor open source.
Moreover, Microsoft Visio is not a standalone product. It comes bundled with Microsoft Office. We have already seen open source alternatives to MS Office in the past. Today we’ll see what tools you can use in place of Visio on Linux.
RADV Vulkan driver co-founder David Airlie has begun digging through AMD's newly-opened AMDVLK official Vulkan driver in order to gain some hindsight and port some fixes/changes to this unofficial Mesa-based open-source Vulkan driver.
Back from his Christmas break, earlier today David Airlie posed some questions to AMD about the future of AMDVLK. Previously he indicated that he would continue RADV now regardless of AMD's open-source actions, but we'll see what ends up happening over the weeks/months ahead. Among his questions were how the AMDVLK development process will be handled at AMD, how AMD will be engaging with the open-source community, the development process for new Vulkan functionality, etc.
More trouble ensues for 32-bit operating systems as NVIDIA announces the end for graphics driver support for the 32-bit systems.
You might not look at Opera the same way you do at Chrome, and recently Firefox. But Chrome’s 22-year-old brother from another mother has maintained its presence in the market.
Do you like high-speed racing games, how about hovercrafts? SmuggleCraft [Steam, Official Site] combines them and turns you into a smuggler.
It seems they had a few issues with the Linux version initially not working, so I held off on covering it at release, but they did make good on it and sorted it out. I requested a key since I was very much intrigued be the idea of the game after seeing it fixed, so here are my thoughts.
4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki informs Softpedia today about the general availability of a special Christmas release of his independently developed GNU/Linux distribution, 4MLinux 23.1.1.
4MLinux 23.1.1 might look like a point release to most users, but, in fact, it's a major revamp of the 4MLinux 23 stable series of the operating system that brings full 3D support for Intel, AMD Radeon, and Nvidia graphics cards, as well as popular apps like VLC Media Player, Google Chrome, Audacious, and GNOME Office.
Despite adding all these new apps and features, 4MLinux remains friendly with older computers, as the integrated Legacy Installer lets users install 4MLinux on machines with no more than 128 MB of RAM and 2GB of free disk space. 4MLinux 23.1.1 is developer's way of saying Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all 4MLinux users.
eelo is a new mobile OS based on open source Android distribution LineageOS. Its creator is trying to build an ecosystem which is free from Google and Google related products.
However, I cannot avoid feeling sad about the demise of FirefoxOS. While most of the apps have Android versions by now, some of the games never made it to Android. For example, my three favorite games, or what I called "The Cat Trilogy", were doomed to extinction and cannot be found in the Android app ecosystem.
No one working in cloud and data centers should be surprised that organizations have changed how they run their IT departments. Applications are written and deployed differently, moving away from monoliths to microservices. Organizations operate their data centers by applying development principles to operations through open source software and community collaboration. Open source software is used heavily in development, testing, and production. In a survey done in 2016, 90% of respondents say open source improves their efficiency, interoperability, and innovation, and 65% of companies are contributing to open source projects.
This type of "innovation-through-openness" has proven that global collaboration on code and inclusivity of diverse intellectual contributions advance the technological state of the art and solve problems faster.
FreeBSD Project Quarterly Status Report - 3rd Quarter 2017
The FreeBSD Quarterly Status Report covering work done in the third quarter has now been published.
