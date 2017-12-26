Ubuntu: Canonical's Finances, UBPorts Keeping Canonical Products Going, Mint Has Monthly News
-
A Look At Canonical's Financial Performance From 2009 To 2017
Last week we reported on Ubuntu maker Canonical's financial performance for FY2017 with a $122M turnover and nearly 600 employees after spotting the latest data. For those wondering how that compares to previous years, here is more of the past year's performance.
The data was compiled from the public reports of the UK's Companies House with their most recent filing having been last week for their 2017 fiscal year that ended back on 31 March. Their reports go back to 2009 when the Canonical Group Limited entity itself was formed. Of course, Canonical/Ubuntu itself dates back to 2004.
-
UBPorts bringing Android app support to Ubuntu phones (via Anbox)
After Canonical essentially gave up on developing Ubuntu Linux software for smartphones earlier this year, a group of developers at UBPorts decided to pick up where Canonical left off.
The community-based project doesn’t have the resources of a company like Canonical, but the developers still like the idea of running Ubuntu on smartphones, and so they’re continuing to develop the software and they’ve released official and unofficial builds for a number of devices.
-
Monthly News – December 2017
The year is almost over, our latest release is out, all the work we’ve done has been delivered and this holiday season is an opportunity to take a little break to contemplate and enjoy where we are and what we have, before 2018 starts with a new development cycle, new ambitions and two important targets on the horizon: Linux Mint 19 and LMDE 3.
I’d like to thank you for your support, for your help and for your feedback. 2017 was a lot of fun. See you all next year for more!
-
Today in Techrights
Customize GNOME Desktop With These Tips in Ubuntu 17.10
Some basic and some interesting GNOME customization tips to get more out of your Ubuntu 17.10 desktop.
Top 10 Microsoft Visio Alternatives for Linux
Microsoft Visio is a great tool for creating or generating mission-critical diagrams and vector representations. While it may be a good tool for making floor plans or other kinds of diagrams – it is neither free nor open source. Moreover, Microsoft Visio is not a standalone product. It comes bundled with Microsoft Office. We have already seen open source alternatives to MS Office in the past. Today we’ll see what tools you can use in place of Visio on Linux.
today's leftovers
