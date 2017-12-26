RADV Vulkan driver co-founder David Airlie has begun digging through AMD's newly-opened AMDVLK official Vulkan driver in order to gain some hindsight and port some fixes/changes to this unofficial Mesa-based open-source Vulkan driver.

Back from his Christmas break, earlier today David Airlie posed some questions to AMD about the future of AMDVLK. Previously he indicated that he would continue RADV now regardless of AMD's open-source actions, but we'll see what ends up happening over the weeks/months ahead. Among his questions were how the AMDVLK development process will be handled at AMD, how AMD will be engaging with the open-source community, the development process for new Vulkan functionality, etc.