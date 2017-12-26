So now it’s a completely verified critical security vulnerability, with working POC that will harvest usernames and passwords from an Uber mobile endpoint, and SSL-protected with Uber’s signed certificate. The Uber development team gets involved, and additionally verifies that yes, they can execute arbitrary JavaScript code from any *.cloudfront.net host, so these are three distinct critical severity security issues: reflected XSS, HTML content injection, and a CSP that allows execution of arbitrary JavaScript from any *.cloudfront.net host.

[...]

Followed by locking and then closing without payment all of my submitted security reports, so that they can’t be viewed or publicly disclosed.